Indo-Nepal trade: Easing transit – The Indian government undertook a big reform

Indo–Nepal Trade: Easing transit

By RK Singh

For landlocked Nepal, access to sea through Indian land routes and ports has been a critical issue. The India-Nepal Transit Treaty dates to 1950. A major review of the treaty was undertaken in 1978, when both countries signed three separate treaties on trade, transit and control of unauthorised trade. Fifteen routes were agreed for Nepal’s transit trade, though in the last 40 years no more than five have ever been used. Again, in 1999, another review was undertaken, when India principally agreed to consider Nepal’s use of facilities at Jawaharlal Nehru port, Vishakhapatnam and Kandla for transit trade. However, the modalities were finalised only for Vizag Port and after 17 years of negotiations. One must admit that this kind of delay in implementation inevitably undermines goodwill and generates country biases.

Nepal’s trade has always complained about heavy demurrage charges at Kolkata port, trade malpractices by customs brokers, extortionary charges by transporters and middlemen as well as inadequate availability of railway wagons. India, on other hand, has always complained about the threat from diversion of cargo and cross-border smuggling.

In a major push for improving the system of transit, the finance ministers of India and Nepal agreed to entrust a study of the system of transit to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as per their joint statement of April 3, 2017. ADB was tasked to bring in latest technology for securing transit cargo, which could ultimately enhance the “ease of doing business” for Nepal’s traders. Not only was this move in sync with the Modi government resolutely working towards better relations with Nepal, but was also seen as a geo-political imperative for India due to the on-going transit treaty negotiations between Nepal and China.

ADB commenced a pilot project at Vizag in August 2018, bringing in an Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS), which enabled minute-to-minute GPS tracking of cargo alongside of a smart container sealing lock, which if tampered, alerts the customs in real time. With the availability of ECTS, the government undertook a big reform by bringing in a system of faceless customs administration for transit trade. In one stroke, the transit procedure was cleansed of all formal or informal intermediaries. The results have been dramatic and the average transit time for Nepal bound cargo, which earlier took 100-120 days, has come down to 7-10 days. This remarkable feat caught the attention of Nepal’s ambassador to India who undertook a visit to Vizag Port last week. Disappointingly, only a local newspaper has carried the report of the visit.

Of more concern for India is the fact that the press in Nepal has been very quiet about these developments. The only news report published in Nepal press was on August 28, 2018, about the inauguration of ECTS from Vizag. For a media which has fed on publishing trade and transit related woes of Nepal, the lack of any news report on these tectonic developments, makes one wonder on who is calling the content. Because, a week later, the same papers were full of reports about the Nepal-China transit agreement and how Nepal’s dependence on India had been countered. Nothing was said about realities of terrain, lack of all-weather connectivity or impracticality of cargo transiting over 3,000 km, much of it snow clad.

It will be good for Nepalese businesses to remember that centuries of cultural bonding, connectivity through 28 border points and the ability to cross into territories without passports and visas are unique features by all global standards. Some appreciation of the new trade and transit dynamics will do good for otherwise a progressive relationship that has stood the test of time.

The author is IRS, retired chief commissioner of Customs & Excise, Views are personal