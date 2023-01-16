Individual investors’ rally

The share of individuals in mutual funds’ monthly average assets under management (MAAUM) rose to 57% in the first half of the current financial year, from 46% in FY17 because of digitisation, ease of investing and marketing push by the regulator and distributors.

In contrast, the share of institutional MAAUM fell to 43% from 54% during the same period.

Within the individual category, equity-based MAAUM more than tripled to Rs18.2 trillion over FY17-H1FY23, constituting 78% of the total.