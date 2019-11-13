Indicators of growth: Prioritising GI in 2020-25 trade policy will accord India certain advantages

By pushing agri and food and GI for getting the status of EU’s GI, India can immediately escalate its exports not just to the EU but also to other nations.

By Abhishek Jha & Seema Bathla

India’s foreign trade policy 2020-2025 is expected to roll out early next year. The mandate is to accelerate exports from current $331 billion to $1 trillion, this is also echoed by the commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal. Geographical indicators (GI) can be one of the most crucial and pragmatic instruments to achieve this target.

The WTO Members and their nationals are progressively recognising that geographical indicators are valuable marketing tools in the global economy. Basically, GIs, let’s goods be identified as agricultural goods, natural goods or manufactured goods on the basis of location, thereby attaching a quality and reputation. This definition flows from Article 22.1 of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS).

The concept emerged after certain countries started counterfeiting products for quick profits, thereby tarnishing the image of genuine products. This translated into a loss for producers and consumers both. A few examples of international Geographical Indicators include champagne (France), port wine (Portugal), etivaz and gruyere Cheese (Switzerland), Idaho potatoes (USA), Vidalia Onions (USA) Darjeeling tea (India), Long-Ging Tea (China) and Jasmine Rice (Thailand). A few more include cheese and wine-spirits, meat and meat products like ham and salmon followed by oil and fat products such as olive oil. Many food processing industries like cocoa and chocolate and tea processing are reaping the benefits of the GI policy.

India has also recently come out with a GI logo, in consonance with the GI Act, 1999. In contrast, European Union (EU) developed three GI logos way back in 2002. India does not restrict its GI to focused categories, but extends it to the handicrafts, clothing and manufactured products. This is also extended to those who provide eclectic varieties for export but lack concentrated efforts. So far, India has registered 361 products as GI, out of which 15 belong to the foreign nations, four of which are from the EU.

Going by the success of EU in leveraging geographical indications, we find that it was to protect the consumers by offering reliable information about the goods they wish to purchase. It was thought that the GI could also afford protection to the producers, by fighting against reputation theft and unfair competition. The GI concept was subsequently expanded to foster rural development by sustaining and enhancing economic opportunities in rural communities in the European Union. This is in contrast to India. The EU GIs legally protect more than 3,400 names of products in order to promote the unique characteristics and defend the traditional expertise of their producers. Each GI has a specific legal standards on how the product is made, while also serving as a guarantee for the quality of the products.

Two key categories which distinguish the European products as GIs are Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI). PDOs are the product’s qualities or characteristics which are due to the geographical environment with its natural and human factors. PGI are the products which have specific quality, characteristics or reputation attributable to its geographical origin. During 2017, the EU exported $17 billion of GI produced goods, while it sold $70 billion worth of GI goods in the domestic market. To further add to this, the Italian “Toscano” oil received a 20% premium over commodity oil and a PDO cheese in France got more than 25% premium against average price for all cheese in the previous years. In the EU, Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Traditional Specialty Guaranteed (TSG) seals are used to encourage and protect the reputation for quality of agricultural products and food.

When it comes to the GIs of third/foreign countries in EU, a total of 33 accepted GI exists and China has maximum presence by having 10 GIs in the EU market. Next to China are Thailand, Turkey, Cambodia and Norway with four, three, two and two GIs, respectively. From India, only Darjeeling tea is successfully registered so far and basmati rice is still in the process of getting the GI status. The process of getting a GI under third country in the EU is a modest process. Non-EU application are sent directly to the Commission, together with the proof of protection in the country of origin. Government interventions or initiatives are not required for approaching to start a GI process from the third country. Rather, Association members of that product from the third country can directly apply for registration and then the case is examined by the European Commission. GIs are an area for technical cooperation between India and EU as there will be interest in protecting each other’s GIs.

By prioritising the GI in the upcoming foreign trade policy–(2020-2025), India will have certain advantages including growing interest of consumers in the origin of food, its quality and the way it is made, awareness across world food market as it will have a PDO/PGI logo. Not to forget, the EU as a region is the largest food importer, the bloc imported commodity worth $128 billion in 2018, of which 80% was imported from the developing economies. Thus, by pushing agri and food and GI for getting the status of EU’s GI, India can immediately escalate its exports not just to the EU but also to other nations. Products like alphonso mangoes, feni of Goa, Mizo chilli can be the immediate picks.

(Jha is consultant, Trade Promotion Council of India, New Delhi. Bathla is a Professor, Centre for the Study of Regional Development, JNU. Views are personal)