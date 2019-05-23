India’s RISAT 2B will help with mointoring crop failure, forest cover depletion as well security at the border

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 12:23:51 AM

If it delivers across the fronts it is expected to, India can further consolidate its position in the club of the space-elite.

RISAT-2B will be replacing the RISAT-2 and will be on a five years mission. It is India’s first such earth-observation satellite with indigenous technology having such complexities.

With the launch of RISAT-2B, Isro’s newly minted Earth-observation satellite, India will reap a raft of benefits in diverse areas, from agriculture and forestry to security and disaster management. RISAT-2B has been dubbed—rather too quickly—as a spy satellite. Though there is a military utility to the satellite—it can be used for enhanced surveillance and checking cross-border infiltration—and it can carry on its observation functions even in poor weather, generating images from the ground, the potential it has for other areas is far to great to play second fiddle to its surveillance potential.

In agriculture, specifically, where the world is moving towards real-time observation for early detection of crop failure, India needs eyes in space. As experts have pointed out, calculation of crop insurance under the central government scheme can become more accurate and payment to farmers faster if satellite-based imagery is used.

Similarly, real-time monitoring of forest cover loss, poaching, illegal mining in resource rich areas can also help India tackle these losses. One of the strongest potential lies in disaster management. If, for instance, the satellite is able to detect loss of mangrove cover or map flood-hit areas for faster relief delivery, the lives of millions of vulnerable Indians can be made better. RISAT-2B will be replacing the RISAT-2 and will be on a five years mission. It is India’s first such earth-observation satellite with indigenous technology having such complexities. If it delivers across the fronts it is expected to, India can further consolidate its position in the club of the space-elite.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. India’s RISAT 2B will help with mointoring crop failure, forest cover depletion as well security at the border
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition