The intellectual foundations of passive investing long predate its recent rise. In 1952, Harry Markowitz formalised the modern portfolio theory, showing that investors could construct an optimal portfolio by diversifying across assets rather than attempting to pick winners. The key insight was powerful: what matters is not individual securities, but the portfolio’s overall risk-return trade-off.

This logic laid the groundwork for passive investing. If markets broadly reflect available information, the most efficient strategy for most investors is simply to own the market at low cost. This idea moved from theory to practice in 1976, when John C Bogle launched the world’s first index mutual fund, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund.

Nearly five decades later, the transformation is most visible in the United States. Passive funds accounted for more than half of the US fund market by the end of 2025, and passive strategies represented roughly 63% of US equity-fund assets. By June this year, passive US funds had about $22 trillion in assets.

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The scale of this shift has changed the debate. The question is no longer simply whether passive investing is good for investors. It is whether a market increasingly populated by investors who follow rules rather than valuations behaves differently. At the heart of this debate lies a simple but powerful idea: passive investors are largely indifferent to price. They buy and sell based on index rules, not valuations. In economic terms, they exhibit highly inelastic demand, suggesting that they do not meaningfully adjust their holdings in response to price changes.

This concern is no longer speculative. A growing academic literature argues that modern financial markets are far more inelastic than traditional theory assumes. In their influential work, The Inelastic Markets Hypothesis, in 2021, Xavier Gabaix and Ralph Koijen argue that if a large share of investors follows rules-based strategies, then demand becomes insensitive to price. As a result, supply-demand imbalances are resolved primarily through price changes rather than quantity adjustments. Their empirical estimate suggests that $1 of inflow can raise market value by around $5, challenging the standard efficient markets framework.

Recent empirical work further strengthens this argument. The paper by Vayanos and Zheng (2025) finds that passive flows have disproportionately large effects on the prices of the largest firms, and its results show that the largest S&P 500 firms experience the strongest return and volatility responses following passive-fund inflows.

However, this does not mean that passive investing automatically creates a bubble, or that prices cease to reflect fundamentals. It does suggest that the composition of investors matters. If a growing share of capital is allocated mechanically, prices may become more sensitive to flows and less sensitive, at the margin, to investors who are actively evaluating fundamentals.

Nonetheless, even in the US, where these concerns are most pronounced, passive funds have delivered undeniable benefits: lower costs, greater transparency, and improved access for retail investors. Decades of performance evidence show that most active funds struggle to consistently outperform their benchmarks after fees, reinforcing the appeal of low-cost indexing.

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What does this mean for India?

India is following the same broad trajectory, although it is still considerably earlier in the transition. Passive investing has grown from only about 3% of total mutual-fund assets under management (AUM) in FY17 to around 18% by the end of FY26. Passive AUM reached about `14.63 lakh crore at the end of FY26, up from `11.13 lakh crore a year earlier.

This is a remarkable structural change. However, it needs perspective. India is not yet close to the degree of passive dominance seen in US equities. Compared to Asia, India sits in the middle: Japan has seen substantial passive expansion, while China remains more dominated by retail and active strategies. The question for India, therefore, is not whether passive investing should grow. It almost certainly will.

At current levels, the rise of passive investing in India is largely beneficial. It lowers costs for investors, improves transparency, and introduces competitive pressure on active fund managers. In a market where retail participation is expanding rapidly, passive funds offer a simple, efficient entry point.

However, the US experience highlights risks that could become relevant over time. First is market concentration. Indian equity indices are already relatively concentrated, with a handful of firms accounting for a large share of market capitalisation. As passive inflows grow, these firms may attract more capital simply because of their index weights, reinforcing their dominance.

A second concern is price discovery. While passive investing does not eliminate it, it reduces the share of investors engaged in fundamental analysis. As passive share rises, markets may become less responsive to new information, with prices increasingly influenced by flows rather than fundamentals.

A third risk is flow-driven volatility. If markets are indeed inelastic, then large inflows can inflate prices, while outflows can amplify declines. In such a system, volatility may not disappear but instead become more episodic and driven by capital movements.

However, these risks may not be imminent. India’s passive share remains well below the levels at which such distortions become dominant. Active managers, proprietary traders, and retail investors continue to play a central role in setting prices. In fact, the current growth of passive investing may enhance market efficiency by disciplining high-cost active strategies and improving overall allocation.

The real challenge lies ahead. As passive investing continues to grow, India must balance efficiency and resilience. A market dominated entirely by passive investors would lack the informational foundation required for effective price discovery. Conversely, a market dominated by high-cost active management imposes unnecessary burdens on investors.

India is not yet at the tipping point. However, the emerging trend suggests that the question is not whether these issues will arise, but when.