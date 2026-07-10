In May, the Indian government confirmed that the country’s total fertility rate has fallen to 1.9 — below replacement level for the first time, and down from 4.6 in 1985. The demographic implications of this are profound. And yet, amid widespread anxiety about AI taking jobs, the fastest-growing source of employment over the coming decades may be work that no algorithm can do and has nothing to do with technology. It has to do with age.

India has a median age of 29 years; and 7% of our population is over 65. China’s median age is 40; 14% of its population is over 65. By 2050, India will be exactly where China is now — and China, for all its economic ambitions, is already grappling with a shrinking workforce, a collapsing birth rate, and fiscal pressures its institutions were not built to absorb. We are looking at a 25-year preview of our own demographic future.

Most commentary on this data reaches quickly for alarm. The dependency ratio will rise. Pension systems are thin. Healthcare infrastructure is strained. All true, and all matter. But alarm is not a strategy, and it tends to obscure the more important question: what can be done with 25 years in hand?

ALSO READ The economics of World Cup

By 2050, India will have ~340 million people over 60 years of age — roughly the current population of the United States, with money to spend, needs to be met, and almost no industry yet built to serve them.

This is the silver economy, and India has barely started thinking about it. Seniors need housing designed for ageing bodies. They need financial products calibrated to longer lives, irregular post-retirement income, and healthcare costs that compound with age. They need nutrition adapted to different metabolic needs, technology interfaces that do not assume 20-year-old eyes and reflexes, and travel and leisure experiences designed at a different pace. Each of these is a significant white space. The global silver economy is already a market worth trillions. India’s version of that market will be enormous — and is almost entirely unbuilt.

The healthcare and caregiving dimension is the largest single opportunity, and the most resistant to automation. Geriatric medicine, physiotherapy, home nursing, palliative care, mental health support, dementia care, and the daily work of physical caregiving require human presence, human judgement, and human touch. No algorithm substitutes for any of it. Young Indians who build careers in elder care and rehabilitation today will face near-permanent employment. And if India builds this industry at scale, it will not only serve its domestic population. It will also create a globally exportable service at precisely the moment when Japan, Germany, South Korea, and most of Europe face elder care deficits they cannot fill from within their own shrinking workforces. Additionally, ageing is no longer just about lifespan, but healthspan. That opens new markets for preventive care, nutrition, wellness, and healthy ageing.

All these present opportunities for India’s private sector.

India’s old-age dependency ratio currently sits at around 16 elderly per 100 working-age individuals. By 2050, that figure is projected to reach 30. Every three working Indians will be economically carrying one person over 60, on top of children and their own households.

ALSO READ From criminality to clarity

Healthcare financing is where the fiscal pressure is sharpest. An ageing population is a higher-cost healthcare population — chronic disease management, long-term care, and end-of-life care are expensive in ways that maternal and child health, which dominated India’s earlier demographic profile, are not. Public health spending needs to rise substantially. Insurance systems need to deepen. The architecture of long-term care financing needs to be constructed largely from scratch.

The fiscal math changes considerably, depending on what India does in the next 15 years. If we create a productivity dividend — through education, skilling, and job creation at scale — the tax base will be wide enough to absorb the coming dependency load. Else the 2040s will arrive with a large elderly population, a strained workforce, and a state that is structurally unprepared.

There is a third dimension. A 65-year-old in 2050 will be healthier, better educated, and more digitally capable than a 65-year-old today. Longer working lives, phased retirement, senior entrepreneurship, and community service are labour force strategies that materially change the dependency arithmetic. Countries that find ways to keep seniors productively engaged will age differently from those that warehouse them.

India has a genuine choice here. The demographic shift is not negotiable. The response to it entirely is. We spend enormous energy debating the technologies that will shape tomorrow’s economy. We spend far less thinking about the demographic shift that will reshape demand across almost every sector, much as urbanisation and digitisation did in earlier decades. The largest unbuilt market, a highly durable source of employment, and the massive shift in demand across housing, finance, healthcare, nutrition, and services are coming from age, not technology.

The entrepreneurs, institutions, and policymakers who recognise this now will define the next Indian economy. And 25 years, as China is discovering, passes faster than it looks. But for those who start preparing now, that’s still more than enough time.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.