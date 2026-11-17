By CP Gurnani

Ask any industry leader what India needs to become an AI powerhouse by 2030, and you will get the same three words back—talent, capital, compute. All three matter. But the country that gets all three right is not automatically the country that wins. The one that wins is the one that knows what to build with them, where to deploy it and most importantly, how to turn technology into measurable economic and social value.

India has already moved with genuine urgency on infrastructure. In under two years, national compute capacity has gone from a standing start to well over 38,000 GPUs, with the government’s ambition now set at 200,000. That is no small achievement for a country that was, until very recently, told it would always rent intelligence rather than build it. Whether we eventually manufacture every chip ourselves or continue to buy and deploy brilliantly is a tactical question. It is not the one that decides 2030. The war that decides 2030 is the war for applications and that is where our attention now belongs.

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The distinction is important. Compute capacity, models and infrastructure are enablers, not outcomes. They create the foundation for innovation, but their value depends on what businesses, governments and individuals build on top of them. India does not need to replicate every model or infrastructure breakthrough coming out of the US or China. It needs to identify problems where its scale, complexity and diversity give it an advantage, and develop solutions that can eventually serve markets beyond its borders.

India’s real advantage is more than our engineers. It is 1.4 billion people generating data every day, in every language, across every income bracket. This creates an extraordinary environment for building and testing applications that can work across different levels of literacy, purchasing power, connectivity and digital familiarity. Few countries offer such a large and diverse real-world testing ground. If we can build solutions that work here, they can potentially travel to other emerging economies facing similar challenges.

When India built and rolled out its own vaccine at a pace few nations matched, and then exported it to the world, that was not simply a pharmaceutical achievement. It was applied intelligence—data, urgency and Indian ingenuity converted into an outcome that touched millions of lives. That is the template. Success will never be measured by how much artificial intelligence a country has built. It will be measured by how many lives it has changed.

I see this up close every day now, building AIONOS. The lesson has been humbling: most enterprises do not have an AI shortage. They have a value shortage. They have run the pilots, bought the tools, attended the summits and still cannot point to one initiative that changed how the business actually runs. Too many organisations are measuring progress through the number of experiments launched, platforms deployed or employees trained, rather than improvements in productivity, customer experience or decision-making.

Closing that gap is the real Indian opportunity of this decade, and it will not be closed by anyone chasing a headline model. It will be closed by people willing to sit with a customer’s actual problem until the technology disappears quietly into the outcome. This also requires a shift in how enterprises approach adoption. Instead of starting with a technology and searching for a use case, they must begin with a business problem, identify where intelligence can make a difference and build the necessary capabilities around it. The focus must move from experimentation to integration, and from isolated pilots to solutions that can operate reliably at scale.

So what must India do between now and 2030? First, measure applications with the same rigour with which we measure adoption. A bank cutting loan processing from days to minutes, a farmer receiving better yield advice, a hospital catching a diagnosis earlier or a small business accessing sophisticated financial services at lower cost—these are the outcomes that should define progress.

Second, build for Bharat. Our models must work as naturally in regional languages as they do in English, or we will have built for a fraction of our own population. This means investing in local datasets, language models and interfaces that account for India’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Accessibility must be built into the technology from the beginning, rather than treated as an additional feature.

Third, make it the easy choice for Indian researchers abroad to either bring their best work home or collaborate on it. Talent cannot be built through training programmes alone. We need stronger links between universities, research institutions, startups and industry, alongside opportunities for researchers to work on ambitious problems with access to funding and computing resources.

And fourth, regulate for trust rather than fear. Governance is not an afterthought; it is what allows enterprises and governments to deploy with confidence instead of caution. Clear accountability, data protection, transparency and safeguards against misuse must evolve alongside innovation. The objective should be to create an environment where responsible experimentation is encouraged without compromising public trust.

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By 2030, the nations that lead will not necessarily be the ones with the most parameters or the largest models. They will be the ones that migrated fastest from what they were to what they needed to become. India already has the data, the demography and now the infrastructure. What remains is the discipline to point all three at outcomes that matter, the ability to build solutions that work at population scale and the courage to keep going long after the novelty has worn off.

The author is the Co-founder and Vice-Chairman of AIONOS

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.





