For much of the post-Cold War era, economists and policymakers believed they had discovered a new and enduring formula for prosperity. Globalisation appeared irreversible, supply chains were increasingly efficient, and wealth was progressively liberated from the constraints of physical production.

Manufacturing could be dispersed across continents while services, finance, and intellectual property would generate ever greater value. Industrialisation itself came to be viewed as a legacy of an earlier age rather than the foundation upon which enduring prosperity rested. Yet, the certainties of that era have unravelled with remarkable speed. The world that once celebrated openness and interdependence increasingly speaks the language of industrial policy, protectionism, and economic nationalism.

Mobility controls on talent, export restrictions, tech rivalries, and the reorganisation of supply chains have brought productive strength back to the centre of economic policy. Semiconductors, critical minerals, energy systems, and AI are no longer merely commercial opportunities. The distinction between economics and strategy is becoming progressively harder to sustain.

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It is against this backdrop that India confronts an important question. As the economy expands and financial markets deepen, can India continue to financialise before it has fully industrialised?

Britain’s financial supremacy rested upon an earlier era of industrial dominance. The US embraced financialisation after decades of manufacturing leadership had created immense reservoirs of productive strength. China, despite its many imperfections, recognised early that productive depth would determine geopolitical relevance in the 21st century. Manufacturing surpluses financed research, exports funded scientific ambition, and industrial ecosystems created the foundations upon which capabilities in semiconductors, quantum technologies, and AI could emerge.

India’s trajectory has been different. IT, financial services, and consumption-led growth generated wealth and transformed aspirations before industrialisation had reached the scale achieved by earlier economic powers.

Industrialisation alone cannot solve India’s employment challenge, nor should manufacturing become an ideological fetish. Yet no country of India’s scale has achieved broad, inclusive prosperity without creating opportunities across skill levels and regions.

Industrialisation is ultimately about determining where along the value chain a nation chooses to compete. Countries that merely assemble products or supply labour capture a fraction of the rewards. Participation creates incomes, but ownership creates influence. Global value chains reward many participants, but they reward their architects disproportionately.

Demography, often celebrated as India’s greatest advantage, carries obligations as much as opportunities. A young population requires not merely growth, but also pathways for productive employment and upward mobility. Industrialisation has always served purposes that extend beyond economics. It creates dignity. Productive employment broadens the middle class, diffuses opportunity, and sustains the social optimism upon which democratic societies ultimately depend.

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AI is unlikely to restore manufacturing in the form that previous generations understood it. Yet, far from rendering industrial capabilities irrelevant, the age of intelligence is changing their character. Behind every breakthrough in software lie less celebrated ecosystems of chips, materials science, engineering talent, energy systems, and advanced manufacturing. In the 21st century, industrial depth and scientific capability may matter as much as financial sophistication.

This changing environment has also elevated the importance of institutions. Ease of doing business is no longer merely a matter of improving rankings. Regulatory uncertainty, bureaucratic friction, and institutional mediocrity impose hidden costs upon innovation and production. Capital, after all, is measurable and replaceable. Time is neither. Entrepreneurs often spend precious years navigating complexity before bringing products to the market. Improving the return on time invested may matter as much as improving access to capital.

Nations increasingly compete not merely for investments, but for exceptional minds. Capital flows where opportunities exist. Human capital compounds faster than financial capital, and enduring economic strength ultimately rests not on machinery alone, but on the ability to nurture, attract, and retain exceptional people.

Another risk deserves greater attention. India could gradually become a nation of enthusiastic investors before becoming a nation of globally competitive producers. The democratisation of financial markets and the rise of retail investing are welcome, but financial participation and productive capacity are not identical. Investment can create wealth, but production creates social mobility, strategic autonomy, and enduring power.

The larger question before India is not whether markets matter or if manufacturing deserves ideological primacy. Finance remains indispensable, but its highest purpose lies in supporting production rather than replacing it. If speculation commands greater rewards than innovation, consumption greater rewards than creation, and short-term returns greater rewards than patient capability-building, the consequences extend beyond economics. They shape the character of societies.