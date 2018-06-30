India’s health insurance deficiency

Total public expenditure (Centre and states) on health was just 1.28% of GDP in FY18

Even as the Centre readies to launch its ambitious National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS) to provide over 10 crore poor families an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family, the total public expenditure (Centre and states) on health was just 1.28% of GDP in FY18 as compared to 1.12% in FY10, according to data from National Health Profile 2018. The Centre-state share in total public expenditure on health was 31:69 in FY16.

Around 43 crore individuals, or 34% of the total population, had one or the other form of health insurance cover in FY17, underlining the fact that the number of Indians spending ‘out of pocket’ on healthcare remains significantly high. Among those insured, 79% are covered by public insurance companies in the country. Overall, 80% of all persons covered with insurance fall under the government-sponsored schemes.

India’s per capita public expenditure on health increased from Rs 621 in FY10 to Rs 1,657 in FY18. The report says compared to countries that have either universal health coverage or are moving towards it, India’s per capita public spending on health is low. Based on the Health Survey (71st round) conducted by NSSO, average medical expenditure incurred during a stay at hospital was Rs 14,935 for rural and Rs 24,436 for urban areas in the country.