By V Shunmugam

Nearly $29 billion was remitted from India under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in 2025-26, following $29.6 billion the previous year. The RBI is closely monitoring a critical trend: remittances for overseas equity and debt investments rose by 83% year-on-year in October 2025 and continued to rise in May this year. Including the approximate $26 billion associated with the 3,500 millionaires Henley & Partners predicted would leave India in 2025, the flow of family capital is clearly shifting. Saving a dollar domestically sustains more value for India than sending it abroad, as there was no profitable opportunity within the country—yet, instead of creating opportunities, the regulatory focus has so far been on controlling outflows.

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The enforcement has been strict. In August 2023, Premji Invest and Catamaran submitted applications to establish Family Investment Funds (FIF) in GIFT-IFSC, a vehicle specifically created by Indian regulation for family capital. Premji Invest received provisional approval in January 2024, but by August 2024, the IFSCA had halted FIF approvals following RBI feedback that the structure could bypass the $250,000 LRS limit and facilitate illicit outflows. Throughout 2025, applications remained on hold as authorised dealer banks and the central bank debated how to classify FIF contributions under FEMA. When the first FIF was registered this April, it was for a UK-based family rather than an Indian one. Coupled with the 20% tax collected at source on LRS remittances since October 2023, this sends a message to Indian wealth: surveilled on exit, private at home.

In the meantime, the message’s audience has evolved. In 2018, India had about 45 family offices; by 2024, the count neared 300, managing upwards of $30 billion, with over $1.5 trillion of intergenerational wealth transfer expected in the next decade. These offices support startup investments, pre-IPO funding, and private credit portfolios. The younger generation studies, works, and settles abroad; the office tracks the heirs, and the financial assets follow the office.

Herein lies the asymmetry. India’s regulatory energy has gone into policing how family offices exit; almost none has gone into defining how they can enter. Family office appears nowhere in the regulatory rulebook—no registration category, no classification, no privileges. Our rules for alternative investment funds (AIFs) simply carve family trusts out when they serve relatives. That is an exemption from a licence, not a recognition of what the office is. A firm that manages money for several families falls under portfolio management or investment advisory rules, which regulate the service it sells, not the family office itself.

They are not qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), so anchor books, qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and institutional allocations remain closed to capital that is institutional in scale but end up classified as HNIs. Whatever recognition exists today came as a side effect of other rules. A family trust that meets certain wealth thresholds can claim accredited investor status. And a family trust with a net worth of `500 crore qualifies as a strategic investor under the rules for infrastructure investment trusts, as amended in December 2025. Neither provision was written with family offices in mind.

Contrast what competing jurisdictions actually do. The US wrote the definition into its rulebook: under the SEC’s Family Office Rule of 2011, a family office is an adviser that serves only family clients, is wholly owned and controlled by the family, and does not hold itself out to the public—and any office meeting that three-part test is exempt from registration under the Investment Advisers Act. Singapore defines and then directs: the MAS 13O and 13U schemes grant tax exemption to single-family offices with minimum assets of S$20 million and S$50 million respectively, provided they hire investment professionals locally, meet business-spending floors, and deploy the lower of 10% of assets or S$10 million in Singapore’s own markets. Incentivised single-family offices rose from 400 in 2020 to over 2,000 by end-2024; approvals now target a three-month timeline. Hong Kong’s 2023 legislation specifies that a family-owned investment vehicle, with at least HK$240 million (roughly $30 million) managed by an eligible local family office, benefits from a zero-profit tax rate on qualifying gains, with the number of such entities increasing to about 3,384 by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Dubai’s DIFC established the Family Arrangements Regulations in 2023 and validates offices via its dedicated Family Wealth Centre. Currently, over 120 families, with combined wealth near $1.2 trillion, are registered there. Define, certify, condition—this is the sequence every hub operates on.

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India can run that sequence onshore, in four moves:

Define: Bring the single-family office (proprietary capital of listed relatives) and the multi-family office (client capital, licensed) into the securities market lexicon.

Certify: Build on the accreditation architecture: offices above a stated threshold (the `500 crore already used in InvIT regulations is one candidate) register voluntarily and file annual portfolio disclosures.

Privilege: Registered offices earn QIB treatment in public issues and anchor books; access to QIPs and corporate-bond private placements; strategic-investor slots in REITs and InvITs; Large-value funds and the accredited-investor-only AIF category; and margin-efficient hedging on commodity and interest-rate derivatives.

Provide a vehicle: A domestic FIF analogue with pass-through clarity, so pooling family capital does not require Singapore or Dubai.

On the outbound side, replace freezes with guardrails—classify resident contributions to FIFs under FEMA, cap them, have them reported. The laundering concern is answered by sunlight on a named entity, not by indefinite ambiguity.

The gains from getting this right are here and concrete.

A dollar retained: Capital dissuaded from leaving compounds in Indian markets.

Patient, countercyclical money: A domestic institutional class to anchor books and bond issues when FPI flows reverse.

Onshore risk capital: Startup and pre-IPO cheques written from India, not through offshore SPVs.

Succession anchored: Heirs stay economically tied to Indian market infrastructure when the family’s investing identity is Indian.

Regulatory visibility: Registration delivers the family-wealth data we depend on, with no assurance of its reliability, from private sources we currently hear about.

Lastly, Sundaram Alternates projects that family-office assets will rise 50% to $45 billion in three years. The question is which jurisdiction’s rulebook it will compound under. Capital, like the next generation, settles where it is recognised. We should stop managing the departures and start writing the definition.

The writer is Partner, MCQube

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.