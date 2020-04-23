India’s Covid-19 proliferation still appears precarious, says Pranjul Bhandari, Chief economist, India, HSBC Global Research

From RBI ’s perspective, more rate cuts and further liquidity infusions with repo rate at 4% by Q2.

By Pranjul Bhandari

We expect GDP to grow by 0% in CY2020 (by 2% in FY21) with downside risks if the lockdown were to last longer. We expect negative growth for 1HFY21, but improvement thereafter.

Q1. Was the national lockdown able to flatten the Covid-19 curve?

The good news is that a 5-day estimate suggests that the doubling rate of the virus has slowed–from 3 days to about 9 days. This could be a consequence of a relatively early lockdown and a high compliance rate to the lockdown orders. The bad news is that Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. Overall, it is fair to say that while the lockdown has helped, India’s Covid-19 proliferation still appears precarious.

Q2. What will the growth cost of the lockdown likely to be? Activity has taken a big hit. Unemployment rates have soared, the PMIs have fallen, car sales have dropped sharply, deposit and credit rates have weakened, and electricity demand has slipped.

If activity restart is successful, the economic cost could fall, but will remain significant until things don’t completely normalise. We estimate that over the past few weeks of the full national lockdown, 65% of the economy, over 50% of consumption and arguably all of investment were impacted. By combining the share of each sector with the proportion locked down, we estimate that the monthly loss was 5.4% of the year’s GVA.

The upshot about restart is that rural activity will be easier to re-start than urban. Some back-and-forth between authorities and industries on specific rules may mean that restarting activity may be more gradual than sudden. Studying the rules carefully, we find that 50% of the economy will continue in lockdown, and if this continues for a month, we estimate the economic loss will be 4% of GVA.

Overall, we estimate that under one-month of full lockdown that India just went through and perhaps two-weeks of partial lockdown will together lead to a loss of ~6.5% of GV. If the partial lockdown were to continue in some form beyond two weeks, the cost would only rise.

Q3. Which sectors are likely to gain as activity is partially restarted? Partial opening up means that the pace of activity will improve, or rather, the economic cost will soften, particularly in agriculture, manufacturing, select construction and goods trade, based on our analysis. Three factors, in particular, are likely to support any revival in activity: 1) postponed consumption demand; 2) inventory restocking demand; and 3) the general growth buoyancy. The more the lockdown is extended, the more the revival process will weaken. Another factor that could aid recovery is lower oil prices ($35/b: forecast). A further fall would be even more supportive.

Manufacturing will likely trump services – Even in the recovery phase, as in the slowdown phase, manufacturing is likely to do better than services. Rural activity should do better than urban activity. Consumption should do better than investment. Looking at past slowdown episodes, we found that in years when growth was weak, the savings rate tended to fall as households dissave to stabilise consumption. We find that 55% of the consumption basket may get hit, but the remaining 45% (mostly essential consumption) should remain strong. On the other hand, we found investment to be extremely sensitive to uncertainty. As questions around the end date of the virus remain confounding, we expect investment demand to remain weak.

Q4. Are authorities inclined to stimulate further? Besides the existing social welfare package of 0.8% of GDP; we calculate a net additional cost of 0.5% of GDP. We expect the centre to shortly unveil a fiscal package directed at small businesses. In addition, states have been increasing outlays on social welfare programmes, such as cash transfers to the poor. RBI came in strongly on March 27, it also followed up with some steps to open the bond market further to foreigners. And then again, on April 17. Two common themes that have dominated the policy space have been, 1) gradual steps rather than an all-at-once approach and 2) more ‘conventional’ steps than ‘unconventional’ ones. Restarting would need working capital for all. We expect the authorities to provide some of it.

More of what has already been done – Spending on healthcare, social welfare spending on displaced individuals and credit support to small firms could rise gradually. From RBI’s perspective, more rate cuts and further liquidity infusions with repo rate at 4% by Q2.

New steps, but conventional ones –OMO purchases could help absorb some of the fiscal costs. In some years, RBI has done large OMOs (e.g. Rs 3 lakh crore in FY19). This has helped to ease the pressure on bond markets while remaining firmly in the ‘conventional’ territory. Another candidate in this area would be bank recapitalisation bonds for banks.

Some unconventional easing – It remains uncertain if authorities would go down too many unconventional paths. Unconventional easing could perhaps only come about if 1) the Covid-19 pains intensify from the current level or 2) if some of the earlier steps don’t prove efficacious. These could include RBI lending directly to NBFCs, such as through Section 18 of the RBI Act, or RBI accepting a broader set of financial instruments, such as corporate bonds, at its LAF window.

Q5. How large could the stimulus package be? We expect both the central and state governments to miss their fiscal deficit targets. We expect the centre to come in at 6% (versus 3.5%), and the aggregated state fisc to come in at 4% (over the permissible 3%). Including the revenue shortfall, we expect a fiscal stimulus of 5% of GDP divided between lower revenues, spending on healthcare and spending on individuals and small businesses. Central government will have to tap several other sources, both domestic and global (NRI bonds, IMF and WB), both conventional (OMO purchases) and unconventional (private placements with certain financial institutions). RBI will have to play an even more important role this year.

Q6. Are there any silver-linings amid all of this? In the past, India has tended to undertake reforms best during a crisis. We identify three reforms:

Agricultural marketing –With several government mandis shutting down or only working at partial capacity, farmers may begin to sell directly to private sector procurers.

Rural industry – A window of opportunity for rural Indians, owing to partial opening, to ramp up industrial activity.

Expenditure rationalisation – Given the tight fiscal space, the government may be incentivised to weed out sub-scale government expenditure schemes and use the money for more effective direct cash transfers. This could amount to a major fiscal reform, in our view. They say that no one should miss out on a good crisis. Perhaps India should make most of this one.

The author is Chief economist, India, HSBC Global Research Views are personal. Authored with Aayushi Chaudhary, economist, HSBC Global Research. Edited excerpts from HSBC Global Research’s report (dated April 22)