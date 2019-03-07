Indian metal markets: All set to discover benchmark India premiums

Illustration: Rohnit Phore

By V Shunmugam & Ravi Bhushan

Being an import-dependent country with greater dependence on global trade, pricing in the base metal markets relied largely on the London Metal Exchange (LME) discovered prices. To those in the industry, the LME prices quoted in rupees had been the guiding factor in deciding their sales prices. Transparency of the LME forward prices and the robust warehousing and standards ecosystem that supports price discovery in London made their prices easily benchmark-able. It made the life and business of Indian base metals producers easier, to price their sales based on LME prices at a premium in the case of aluminium and zinc after accounting for import tariffs, cost of importation, transport/logistics, quality testing, etc. Operating on a simple refining margin model, producers of primary base metals in India plan their production and sales a month ahead, and hardly carry physical inventories for more than a month. Hence, any disruption in the supply and demand for base metals was always met through augmented international supplies, and import tariffs in certain metals provided some bit of protection to their margins.

This had led to sustenance short-termism in India’s base metal markets, and lack of development of the forward curve and the associated trade finance ecosystem, unlike the developed metal markets. The transparent forward curve, as available in global benchmark market centres such as London, Shanghai and Singapore, was largely supported by the existence of widely-accepted quality standards, warehousing and warranting, leading to healthy development of trade financing of primary metal inventories. Thus, a well-developed forward market in base metals had been supporting the competitive existence of global manufacturing in general, and in specific aiding China in its transformation as a global manufacturing centre.

Indian markets, so far, had the rupee version of the LME contracts as at MCX, wherein the exchanges’ base metal futures contracts had provided the cover for about 85-90% of the prices of primary base metals and thus serving partially the risk management needs of the Indian base metals industry. However, domestic markets still remained opaque, wherein base metal consumers had the option of doing a financial hedge offshore and meeting their metal needs domestically or completely living on their bargaining mettle in domestic markets. It led to a strong demand for a domestically benchmarked contract, mirroring good practices of the benchmark market of LME and delivering the LME quality primary base metals. The same has been mirrored in MCX’s earnest launch of aluminium and zinc delivered contracts ex-Mumbai during January 2019.

The launch of these contracts is not limited to enabling the delivery of metals on the exchange warehouse, but also entails setting up of an ecosystem of trustworthy processes and systems to make it successful. Key amongst them is related to polling of prices from market participants and making these prices trustworthy for the final delivery-based settlement of the contract. Since January 3, 2019 (i.e. the launch of delivery-based contracts), aluminium and zinc spot prices maintained a correlation of 95% and above with London spot prices converted into rupee. This stands for the constant premium that may have prevailed during the period under consideration, underlining the relevance of the MCX polled prices to the entire ecosystem.

Another key variable in the primary metals market where Indian standards are of no relevance has been to set a standard that is widely accepted amongst industry participants. LME standards and packaging (LME-approved brands of Primary Aluminium Ingots with minimum purity of 99.70% and Primary Special High Grade Zinc with minimum purity of 99.95%) adopted amongst domestic producers have been incorporated to make the market more convenient about the same, and to enhance its acceptability amongst stakeholders. With its international connect in terms of price discovery, adoption of international standards makes it readily substitutable whenever market participants perceive an arbitrage opportunity between the landed cost of the imported metal and the domestically-produced primary metals meeting the stringent LME deliverable quality standards and packaging. Though the current single delivery centre ex-Thane will limit the current price discovery and hence the possibility of delivery to local Mumbai-based stakeholders, time may not be far to understand the inter-market relationship and make it deliverable across major centres of consumption as the current contract develops efficiently. The new deliverable contracts have been readily welcomed by market participants with open interest building up to 6,000 MT in the March aluminium contract, while April zinc contract, despite being the third-month contract, has seen participants building up positions to the tune of 2,500 MT, as of February 25.

Annualised price volatility in 2018 in aluminium remained at 18%. No player in the aluminium value chain will forget the ‘Rusal ban’ episode during April-May 2018. Prices had sky-rocketed by more than 30% in two weeks (ending April 19) and fell by 14% in the next week. The Indian aluminium industry was also not insulated by the storm, and premiums over LME prices fluctuated wildly. The ‘India premium’ more than doubled to Rs 40/kg and then fell to its normal of Rs 15/kg within a few days, with several players impacted in the value chain. One can argue that such episodes are rare in the industry, but considering the thin margins on which the aluminium user industry operates, such episodes have the potential to wipe off the entire bottom line of medium- to small-scale value chain consumers who are largely dependent on spot or short-term purchases. Zinc too, on its part, has witnessed a high annualised price volatility of 23% during 2018. Zinc prices fell by more than 35% during February-August period in 2018, after hitting 11-year high during early January last year. Taking another instance of zinc volatility in domestic markets, Indian zinc premiums doubled to above Rs 50/kg during August last year, owing to lower output reported by the largest primary producer, Hindustan Zinc.

In such a volatile environment, it pays for zinc and aluminium stakeholders to be part of the efforts of the derivatives market to help the nascent yet strong price discovery in the newly launched delivery-based contracts in terms of strengthening the polling participant base. With delivery expected to converge the spot markets and the futures, participants should also reap any perceivable arbitrage opportunities, adding to the strength of the markets while addressing the information inefficiency that may prevail in the delivery-based India delivery contracts. SMEs needing the metals to be physically made available for their consumption should strive to make this the platform of choice for purchases, given the opportunity for locking-in input costs and hence profit margins.

(Shunmugam is head, Research, and Bhushan is commodity analyst. MCX. Views are personal)