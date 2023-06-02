Indian Democracy is a global inspiration

By Dr ABED ELRAZEG ABU JAZER

While the world was watching with interest the results of the Turkish elections in the run-off on May 28, which Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan won for a third term of five years.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was announcing to the entire world and to the Indian people the inauguration of the new permanent of the new Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha) which adds a luminous canvas and a beacon of democracy that India offers to the world.

The new parliament is not only a place for holding parliamentary sessions but rather a message from the Indian people to the whole world that they are still leading global democracy and that they will remain a distinctive destination.

As Prime Minister Modi said India is not only a democratic nation but also the mother of democracy, India today is a great base for global democracy, Democracy is not just a system for us, it is a culture, an idea, a tradition.

If the world sees in the Turkish elections a unique integrity, then it must know that these elections are constantly taking place in India, foremost of which are the elections for the general assembly of all Indian states.

In addition to the parliamentary elections that take place over five years, the results of which are accepted, the results are recognized, and Judgment is traded on its basis.

And while India is looking forward to strengthening its existence, development, and development in various fields during the next 25 years on the road to completing the first centenary of its age after independence from the British occupation.

New Delhi, which is currently leading the Group of G20 and Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO, is on the verge of critical parliamentary elections in 2024, the results of which will have a significant impact in determining India’s domestic and global path.

While India realizes the importance of these multiple developments in its upward trajectory of technological development and economic, military, and political growth during the coming years, it also believes that guaranteeing these achievements is by preserving and strengthening democratic gains.

As Prime Minister Modi said the new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India.

“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

Congratulations to India and the Great Indian people, the new Parliament, And on this democratic achievement the bright face of the unique and inspiring Indian democracy to the whole world.

The author is Palestinian Diplomat posted in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.