Indian audit firms need to globalise – Here is why

Auditors who deal with multi-geographical or multi-product complex organization would certainly require ability to address all audit risks that arise from the global operations.

While investment opportunities are not bound by borders, access to them is often limited for investors. Indian multinationals have been quick learners in internationalisation, both in scale and speed. The number of Indian companies that have made it to the Forbes 15th annual ‘Global 2000’ list for 2017 now stands at 58. This ‘Global 2000’ list is the ranking of the world’s biggest, most powerful and valuable publicly listed companies and includes RIL, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Indian Oil, Tata Consultancy Services, among others from India. Thirteen of India’s largest companies are listed on the NASDAQ and NYSE; 33 on the London Stock Exchange, and at least 70 on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Tata Group, RIL and Mahindra Group have highest share of global revenues in India.

While India has in place both inward and outbound investment policies, navigating the intricacies of an inter-connected and inter-dependent world economy needs external assistance. To manage stakeholder expectations on disclosure of financial information, business leaders and boards of directors need to be familiar with the requirements of globalisation that necessitate a credible global auditor with multi-disciplinary skill sets. Audit firms have evolved over time facilitate the growth of the global economy by working alongside expanding global businesses that invest and grow in new territories.

Indian corporations that become global seek help from these firms to provide consistent high-quality audits in their countries of operation because the current business scenario demands multi-disciplinary skill sets. These large firms also contribute to the professional ecosystem, creating local talent and capacity and facilitating ease of doing business, while employing Indian professionals and generating significant employment opportunities for Indian talent.

Auditors who deal with multi-geographical or multi-product complex organization would certainly require ability to address all audit risks that arise from the global operations. Such firms are in a better position to attract and retain talent global tools and knowledge as well as the potential to work in multiple jurisdictions. In the absence of these attractions, Indian audit firms may not be able to recruit and retain high-quality talent that is essential for high-quality audits.

These audit that expand and broaden the benefits of globalization inturn pass on the benefits of expansion and outreach for the auditing/accounting profession in India. Therefore, it is critical to have clarity on the regulations governing networking arrangements with global firms without puzzling it with reciprocity of practices.

Often, the relationship between an Indian associate and the global firm is misunderstood as that of a parent and subsidiary. However, in reality the Indian entities are autonomous partnerships associated with the global network for technical know-how and not owned by global entity. Allowing such firms to operate as Indian partnerships by letting them use the firm’s global brand names, either standalone or in combination with a local name would provide greater confidence to overseas investors for FDI and domestic employment.

Setting up a Centre for Audit Quality, with the help of certain large audit firms and the Institute of Chartered Accountants that would meet the emerging needs of the Indian audit profession could invest in creating tools, methodologies, knowledge bases and make them available to its members including small and medium-sized firms. In fact, it would be a mistake to assume that the big audit firms only serve the major corporates. Their global and industry-specific expertise can play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of small and medium-sized businesses too. A successful example of such a body is the Foundation for Auditing Research (FAR) in the Netherlands. India could come up with a similar body.

Globalisation provides an opportunity to bring in a vast array of professionals with varied skillsets and talents that can be offered to the fast-growing Indian economy. Indian firms seeking international presence can help local firms to have efficient connectivity to latest global standards while steering growth in India’s favour and strengthening the practice of audit.