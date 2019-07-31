India now home to 2,967 wild tigers; time for better data collection

The census reflects a 33% increase from the animal’s 2014 strength, reported to be 2,226.

As per the results of the all-India estimates released by PM Modi on Monday, India is now home to 2,967 wild tigers—75% of the global population of the felines. The census reflects a 33% increase from the animal’s 2014 strength, reported to be 2,226. Significantly, the increase since 2006—when the national census reported 1,411 surviving tigers in the country—is of 210%. Since over 80% of the tigers were camera-trapped, the improved credibility of the latest numbers, too, is a positive improvement. However, these results do not give an unqualified reason to cheer as they are accompanied by several caveats and concerns. For one, while absolute numbers have seen a rise the overall area occupied by the big cats in fact shrunk by 17,881 sq km. In three tiger reserves—Buxa in West Bengal, Dampa in Mizoram, and Palamau in Jharkhand—no tiger presence was detected. The Shivaliks, Western Ghats, and the North East registered loss of tiger presence over 469 sq km, 527 sq km, and 6,589 sq km, respectively.

Experts have criticised the report for not including information crucial for the meta-health of Indian tigers, such as the percentage of tigers outside tiger reserves, which gives an indication of the status of tiger corridors—expected to have reduced by 8-10% from 28% in 2014. The methodology of the report, too, has been questioned, citing the usage of the double-sampling method, which tends to lead to overestimation, and discrepancy in the ages of the tigers that were deemed qualified for counting. Moreover, Rajesh Gopal, former member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority warned that India might be saturating its carrying capacity for tigers, raising the risk of human-animal conflicts. Future conservation efforts, therefore, need to focus not only on increasing the numerical strength of the big cats but also ensure the availability of their natural habitats and ecosystems.