India needs all-weather allies on climate action

Alarming, but not new findings. It is not as if the world is just waking up to climate change. (Representative image)

Dire climate projections for the end of this century have become something of a leitmotif of climate reports over the past few years. So, the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ projection—in a recently published report—that India will be hotter by 4.4oC over the average temperature between 1976 and 2005, in a business as usual scenario, doesn’t really shock. Indeed, between 1901 and 2018, the average temperature has already increased by 0.7oC. Chapters in the report detail the projections of warming for, among others, the Indian Ocean and the Himalayas; the Himalayas, for instance, will get warmer by 2.6-4.6oC. This means the glaciers and the snow that feeds some of India’s most important perennial rivers would have receded drastically by then, with disastrous implications for the northern part of India in terms of hydrology and agriculture. While the frequency of droughts is projected to rise to two every decade, with the intensity also increasing, the frequency of extreme rainfall in central and southern India—the kind that Kerala has seen of late—is also likely to rise drastically. Alarming, but not new findings. It is not as if the world is just waking up to climate change. However, the real import of the report—apart from the fact that it is authored by the government and, therefore, is as explicit a statement by policy as it could get, on what awaits the country in the span of a few decades—is in the policy-relevant messages it offers.

The report seems to acknowledge that the 1.5oC (rise in global temperature over pre-industrial level) target may no longer be achievable, given how human activity so far has already set the planet on a warming pathway that makes even the Paris Agreement goal of 2oC difficult to achieve. Indeed, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change had warned that the window on action to mitigate climate change effects might have already closed. Against such a backdrop, the need for adapting to climate change effects becomes urgent. While the report suggests obvious solutions—more R&D to understand regional variations in climate change effects, water-harvesting, shifting to sustainable farming, accelerated afforestation efforts, transition to renewables from fossil fuels, carbon taxation, etc, with a focus on building the climate resilience of the most vulnerable sections of the population—it doesn’t say anything on the need to get climate action off the ground in developing countries through increased funding from developed nations that have used up a lot of the planet’s carbon space in their path to growth, and committed climate action from the latter. This was perhaps outside the scope of the report. But, the government can ill-afford quiet resignation in the face of the US ditching its phased retreat from dependence on coal for power or a Brazil signing away its rainforests—important carbon sinks not just for that country, but for the entire world—or the Green Climate Fund being reduced to a joke with countries failing to commit anything more than 6% of what was targeted for 2020.