India is yet to see large start-ups tap the public markets

Start-ups in India have been coming out with innovative products and solutions catering to various segments and at multiple price points. As the ecosystem grows, the need for funding at the right cost and right time is integral to ensure that companies with the right revenue model and potential are able to raise capital. While a number of start-ups have been able to raise funding from private equity and venture capital, investors have become discerning. A way start-ups can raise capital is by listing in public markets. SEBI had introduced the Institutional Trading Platform (ITP) in 2015 to facilitate listing of start-ups, to cater to their funding requirements and facilitate trading of their shares on stock exchanges. While well-intentioned, ITP never really took off due to the onerous requirements and restrictions on the types of investors. SEBI then constituted an expert group to review the framework and suggest improvements. The group submitted its recommendations to SEBI, and the Board, in principle, approved some changes in its meeting on December 12, 2018. SEBI approved the following proposals:

1. Platform to be renamed Innovators Growth Platform (IGP);

2. To be eligible for listing on IGP, the issuer shall be a company intensely involved in using technology, IT, IP, data analytics, biotechnology or nanotechnology to provide products, services or business platforms with substantial value;

3. 25% of the pre-issue capital, of the issuer company for at least a period of two years, should have been held by:

a. Qualified institutional buyers,

b. Family trusts with a net-worth of over Rs 500 crore,

c. Category-III foreign portfolio investors,

d. Pooled investment funds with minimum AUM of $150 million and registered with a financial sector regulator in the jurisdictions where it is resident. The fund should be a resident of a country whose securities market regulator is a signatory to IOSCO’s MMOU (Appendix A signatories) or a signatory to bilateral MoU with SEBI and not a resident in a country identified in public statement of Financial Action Task Force as deficient in AML and combating financing,

e. Accredited investors for the purpose of IGP to include: (i) Any individual with total gross income of `50 lakh annually and who has a minimum liquid net-worth of `5 crore, or (ii) any body corporate with a net-worth of Rs 25 crore.

4. Not more than 10% of the pre-issue capital may be held by accredited investors;

5. The existing requirement of cap on holding not more than 25% of the post-issue capital by any person individually or collectively with persons acting in concert to be deleted;

6. The minimum application size and minimum trading lot to be `2 lakh and in multiples of `2 lakh thereof;

7. There would not be any requirement of minimum reservation of allocation to specific category of investors;

8. Minimum number of allottees to be 50;

9. Minimum net offer to public should be in compliance with the Minimum Public Shareholding norms and minimum offer size to be Rs 10 crore; and

10. IGP to be designated as a platform for start-ups with an option to trade under regular category after one year of listing, subject to compliance with exchange requirements.

These changes proposed by SEBI can make the platform viable for start-ups to unlock value and raise capital on domestic bourses. While there have been large private investments in the start-up ecosystem, we are yet to see larger companies tap the public markets. This is unlike the global scenario, especially in the US, where a number of large start-ups and unicorns have gone public or embarked on the journey to go public. The hope is that this creates the right ecosystem for Indian start-ups and unicorns to become public entities.

Depending on the response it receives, it may be worthwhile for the regulator to consider further easing restrictions on pre-issue holdings. Some relaxations may also be granted for the initial filing and regulatory requirements together with the recurring reporting requirements for such companies based on defined thresholds in order to ease their transition journey, from being private to public entities.