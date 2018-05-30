India Inc. results remain ordinary

The good news is that the capex cycle may be bottoming out, though it is too soon to call a decisive upturn.

Operating profit margins for corporate India, in the three months to March, have come in at their lowest in at least eight quarters. Given that the growth in the top-line has been a reasonably good 14%-plus year-on-year (y-o-y) for an aggregate of 1,248 companies (excluding banks and financials)—a much better performance than that seen in recent quarters—it signals that companies are unable to pass on costs to consumers and must absorb them.

Indeed, while some of the headline numbers may appear impressive, it must be remembered that the numbers for Q4FY18 come off a favourable base—Q4FY17 was the first full quarter post demonetisation. In fact, the top-line growth is more the result of enhanced realisations that commodity heavyweights are getting at a time when commodity prices are elevated. However, several key sectors such as telecom and pharmaceuticals haven’t fared well—the former, thanks to the raging competition, and the latter, due to regulatory issues. Banks, of course, are in deep trouble; combined losses of 20 state-owned banks are a staggering Rs 60,000 crore. The IT sector is coping with the still muted demand and pricing pressures. In all, the performance has been, not surprisingly, very ordinary.

A glance at spreadsheets shows higher input costs, across the board, are indeed eating into profits. Whether it is coal, oil derivatives or metals, the rally in commodities is turning out to be a big pain point for user industries. At Tata Motors, for instance, the management attributed the miss in standalone operating margins partly to commodity cost increases.

Unless demand for goods and services sees a steady revival, therefore, profitability could stay crimped until commodity prices retreat. It is not raw material costs that are hurting. Expenses on employees and product promotions, for instance, too are pinching. Indeed, managements at companies such as Hindustan Unilever have cautioned inflation in inputs is a cause for concern.

Price increases for a host of commodities could be on the cards; already, Eicher Motors upped prices in February. Ashok Leyland’s realisations were up a strong 12-13%, an indication that both construction and mining activity are looking up. Whether volumes sustain or flag post the price-hikes, remains to be seen. For the moment though, most managements are relieved they have weathered the twin storms of demonetisation and the rollout of the GST without too much damage. The impressive volumes of 11% y-o-y reported by bellwether Hindustan Unilever indicate the supply-chains are no longer clogged.

Consumer demand has perked up, driving up sales of durables and staples, and is good news for makers of cars and two-wheelers. It also suggests much of rural India is in good shape since at least 40% of the sales for durables, and an even bigger share of staples, now take place in the hinterland. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a stupendous 44% sales.

If the two-wheeler industry clocks in a volume increase of 9-10% this year, as the Hero MotoCorp management believes it will, that would mean rural incomes are robust. While the increase in private final consumption expenditure has been tapering off over the last few quarters, the corporate numbers suggest spends are fairly good. A good monsoon, as has been forecast, should further boost rural incomes. Double-digit revenue growth at jewellers like Titan, again suggest, discretionary consumer spends are on the rise.

The good news is that the capex cycle may be bottoming out, though it is too soon to call a decisive upturn. While it is true Larsen & Toubro wrote off a big chunk of slow-moving orders in FY18, consequently lowering the engineering firm’s order backlog, the management’s guidance of a 10-12% increase in orders in FY19, is encouraging. To be sure, much of the capex is still driven by government. The L&T management noted there were nascent signs of a recovery in private corporate capex but believes a meaningful uptick is about two years away. The modest base notwithstanding, BHEL’s orders in FY18 were up more than 70%.

However, the power sector continues to do poorly, thanks to the lack of affordable fuel. Plants that use imported coal are in trouble with the price of the fuel having shot up. Adani Power’s large losses stemmed partly from commercial shutdowns at its Mundra unit that is now unviable. JSW Energy reported a fall in revenues because it generated less power and realisations were weaker. The government’s continuing spends on infrastructure will keep the economy going as will a good monsoon. But, a break-out growth level—and better corporate earnings—will require private sector capex to come back. So far, there are no signs of this happening in the near future.