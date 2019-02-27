India Inc already seeing benefits of carbon accounting

Many climate scientists consider negative emissions as indispensable to tackling climate change. (Representational photo)

By Megha Jain & Aishwarya Nagpal

There is a global political consensus on the role of carbon, besides other greenhouse gases, in climate change. In this context, ‘carbon accounting’ facilitates not just the identification of the place of emission of the harmful gases, but also their respective place of removal. Carbon accounting (aka GHG accounting) enables quantification of CO2/GHG emissions by an entity (nations, states, corporations, and individuals). It comprises consumption- and production-based accounting (CBA& PBA, respectively). CBA works on the principle that the party benefitting from the activity causing emissions shall bear the costs imposed by the emissions. The global temperature rising to above 1.5 degree celsius (critical level) is more or less a given, if one goes by current and historical emission trends. The arithmetic to contain the rise below the critical level can’t get any simpler, though. Emissions should peak no later than 2020. Undoubtedly, this foreshadows a global emergency.

Interestingly, carbon accounting or carbon budgeting is premised on the concept of negative emissions. This is predicated on curbing emissions via extensive restoration, increased bioenergy usage, increasing forest growth, etc, to increase carbon capture and storage. Many climate scientists consider negative emissions as indispensable to tackling climate change. There are a number of methods for carbon accounting, including the life-cycle assessment methodology (ISO), the greenhouse protocol from the World Resources Institute and the Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC). But, since climate crisis is no longer a distant threat, we need an honest assessment of the efficacy of each method, including on calculation errors and assumption biases, before we choose the method most suited.

Organisations, mostly corporates, are keen on getting started on carbon accounting. The reasons for this include potential cost-cutting implications and the opportunity to showcase environmental leadership. Corporate carbon accounting is also fast becoming an integral part of corporate social responsibility—with increasing consumer awareness, carbon accounting helps companies showcase accountability over their carbon footprint; eco-friendly businesses are bound to be easily socially acceptable and enjoy a good reputation.

Carbon accounting matters only if becomes part of the overall accounting. It can’t work in isolation. Carbon credit, carbon trade and exchange, carbon tax, etc, are all vital to corporate carbon accounting, which then becomes a guide for emission reduction. Trading carbon credits is a market-based approach where groups claim reduction in carbon and GHG emissions by purchasing credits from another entities. Carbon tax is a form of carbon pricing. It is a levy on the emissions by a business, imposed often on the carbon content of fuels with the purpose to reduce emission by discouraging consumption of emissions-rich inputs and products.

India Inc has begun to recognise the importance of carbon accounting. It has undertaken and reported this in various public forums such as Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and “sustainability reports”. The number of companies responding to the CDP’s information request on climate-change mitigation strategy, emission risk hedging, and carbon accounting has increased steadily 2009 onwards. But, those with the largest carbon footprint still need to do more. Producers and consumers are both responsible for emissions and have a shared responsibility to address the problem. Details of how this shared responsibility is to be divided between the producers and the consumers—only this can help achieve meaningful emission reduction—need to be worked out. The exact nature of this sharing is yet to be determined in negotiations, but both CBA and PBA need to be squared. Carbon accounting for companies is not only about measuring, monitoring, benchmarking and reporting GHG emissions but also about taking accountability and bringing down emissions and reducing impact. It is a catalyst for the evolution of an entirely novel investment and accounting industry. Capitalising on carbon accounting can place companies ahead of the carbon regulatory curve. Carbon accounting might not be an exact science today, but its role has never been more important.

-Jain is assistant professor and Nagpal a senior research scholar, University of Delhi