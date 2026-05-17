A careful balance between market opportunity and regulatory oversight has long defined the operating environment for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in India. Over the past few years, evolving global liquidity conditions, tightening monetary policies in developed economies, and a more assertive domestic regulatory framework have reshaped the contours of FPI participation. This has influenced the pace and composition of foreign flows and made them increasingly sensitive to macroeconomic signals and policy shifts. For instance, the Indian markets are down nearly 9% on a year-to-date basis driven by a mix of global risk-off sentiment, intermittent foreign capital outflows mainly led by FPI-led selling, geopolitical developments in West Asia, and valuation concerns after a sustained rally in prior years.

At the centre of the correction has been an unprecedented scale of FPI outflows. In the first half of April alone, FPIs sold securities worth nearly `49,481 crore (~$5.5 billion), while the year-to-date outflows exceed almost `1,74,098 crore ($18.7 billion), according to NSDL data. While India remains a key destination for global capital, it competes with other jurisdictions. In an era when capital allocation strategies are being rewritten with every geopolitical development, the flows would be increasingly shaped by regulations, disclosure expectations, and operational constraints that extend well beyond any single issue.

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A central feature of the FPI landscape is the expanding regulatory framework administered by Sebi. Over the past decade, the FPI regime has undergone multiple refinements, including changes in investor classification, tightened eligibility norms, and revised compliance thresholds. While each reform was aimed at improving transparency and market integrity, the cumulative effect has also led to increased compliances. While Sebi recently made certain operational changes, challenges remain for global funds that manage capital across jurisdictions. Complex compliance obligations require continuous recalibration of structures, processes, and reporting standards.

Transparency vs Operational Friction

Take the issue concerning requirements around beneficial ownership disclosure. Indian regulators have progressively tightened norms to identify the ultimate economic owners behind investment vehicles, particularly those routed through jurisdictions perceived as lacking transparency. While aligned with global anti-money laundering principles, these requirements pose practical challenges for pooled investment structures, which often aggregate capital across multiple legal entity levels. The obligation to trace and disclose ultimate ownership in such cases can be complex, time-consuming, and at times sensitive as cross-border investments involving licensed and regulated financial entities must also adhere to strict confidentiality norms. Operational frictions also persist at the entry and execution stages, as account opening processes, KYC requirements, and documentation standards can be time-intensive and procedurally demanding. For new entrants, particularly smaller or first-time investors, these can act as deterrents. Even for established FPIs, ongoing compliance with documentation and reporting norms requires dedicated resources and continuous engagement with intermediaries.

Sectoral restrictions and ownership caps further complicate investment decisions for FPIs as they must navigate a matrix of sectoral limits like banking, insurance, and media, often aligned with broader foreign investment policies. These caps actively shape portfolio construction and capital allocation strategies. In periods of heightened market activity, approaching or breaching these limits can restrict incremental investments, forcing funds to reassess positions or defer deployment.

Precedent and Anti-Abuse

Another important issue that has come to the fore concerns tax-related uncertainties that remain an important though not exclusive part of the equation. Issues around capital gains taxation, indirect transfers, and treaty interpretation continue to influence investment structuring. The Supreme Court ruling in the Tiger Global case reflects a judicial preference for substance over form, particularly in cross-border transactions involving Indian assets.

Although India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes, through recent amendments to the Income Tax Rules (effective March 31), grandfathered pre-2017 investments from retrospective scrutiny under the General Anti-Avoidance Rule, experts say that the extant law still permits authorities to examine underlying arrangements and assess them against applicable anti-abuse provisions. While the amendments provide comfort on pre-2017 investments, they stop short of offering blanket certainty as well, with ambiguities largely arising from how broadly authorities can still interpret and apply anti-abuse provisions.

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The interplay between tax and regulation often amplifies complexity for FPIs. Elements such as beneficial ownership disclosures can influence tax outcomes, particularly in the context of treaty eligibility and anti-avoidance rules. Similarly, classification as an FPI under securities law does not automatically translate into clarity under tax law, leaving investors to navigate parallel frameworks with differing objectives and interpretations.

From a policy perspective, the challenge lies in balancing regulatory rigour with operational clarity. India’s emphasis on transparency, market integrity, and revenue protection is both understandable and necessary. However, the effectiveness of this approach ultimately depends on the consistency and predictability of its implementation. Frequent changes coupled with interpretative ambiguity can create friction that disproportionately affects long-term capital and create legal uncertainty for investors.

For India to fully capitalise on its investment potential, the next phase of reform must focus on stability as much as substance. Clear guidance, streamlined processes, and a coordinated approach across regulatory and tax authorities would go a long way in reducing uncertainty. This is not about diluting oversight, but about ensuring that the rules of the game are well understood and consistently applied.

FPIs, for their part, are likely to respond with greater caution and selectivity. Investment structures will increasingly prioritise simplicity, transparency, and demonstrable economic rationale. The era of relying on regulatory arbitrage or aggressive structuring is giving way to one where compliance and credibility are central to investment strategy. India’s capital markets will continue to offer compelling opportunities supported by strong economic fundamentals and increasing depth. At the same time, the experience of accessing these opportunities will be shaped as much by the regulatory journey as by the market itself.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.