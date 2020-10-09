India does well to formalise collaboration with Japan on cybersecurity; need such ties to take on China

For instance, after its face-off with China, hackers based in that country have attempted over 40,000 attacks.

Given how the Covid-19 pandemic has leapfrogged the world’s reliance on digital technologies, the Union government signing a memorandum of cooperation with regards to cybersecurity with the Japanese government is a welcome step. Under the agreement, the two countries will jointly work towards developing mechanisms to counter cyber-threats. The Indian Express reported that a recent cyberattack on Mitsubushi Electric may have caused the leakage of important details regarding a high-speed gliding missile under development. India, too, has faced cyber-attacks in recent years on critical infrastructure. For instance, after its face-off with China, hackers based in that country have attempted over 40,000 attacks. Not only this, the recent Zhenhua Data case underscores the high stakes in digital covert ops.

The agreement between India and Japan aims at cooperation in capacity building, R&D, cybersecurity and resilience in the areas of critical information infrastructure, Internet of Things, 5G, and AI. With the war being fought on digital fronts, and an ever-increasing threat from China, an Indo-Pacific alliance to curb the rise of such threats is a must, along with the ban on Chinese apps. India has also signed an agreement with the government of Israel to extend collaboration in dealing with cyber-threats amid the pandemic. India needs to expand its alliances in the digital frontier with like-minded countries if it is to take on the dragon in the virtual world.