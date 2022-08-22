India a fintech giant

India occupies a significant space in the global fintech landscape with 14% share of funding.

While the number of fintechs in the country rose between 2014 and 2021, funding was low till 2015; the sector has received a rapid funding boost since then.

Equity funding in Indian fintechs has grown at 26% CAGR over the last four years, but more rapidly from 2020 onwards because of the increased digital services adoption.

In fact, the increasing number of late-stage financing rounds is an indicator of increased maturity of Indian fintechs. With rising funding and valuations, 23 fintechs have become unicorns.