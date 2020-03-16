Incorrect understanding of facts: Presumption of any crisis being created in telecom sector by TRAI is wrong

“Trai’s role in creating the crisis is well known—not only did it not think RJio’s pricing was predatory despite all evidence to the contrary, but it also went out of its way to hit the other telcos…”

By SK Gupta

It is observed that the article “After eating 900 mice, cat goes on Haj!” (bit.ly/2wWh8AM) is based on incorrect facts and wrong understanding of the regulatory process and dynamics of the telecom market. Further, the author hasn’t been able to understand or appreciate the regulatory approach followed by TRAI and has made certain misleading statements against TRAI and its functionaries.

Accordingly, an attempt has been made to put facts based on data for better understanding.

1. “It is clear the country’s investment climate will be badly hit if, after all telcos have invested around Rs 11-12 lakh crore…”

You may be aware that the Supreme Court has given its final verdict on AGR issues which have been lingering since long, and service providers have to pay their dues in a time-bound manner. Since the dues were pending for long, the amount of such payments to be made is humongous, which may have concerns for the telecom service providers, particularly when provisions have not been made in their books of accounts even after the judgment of the Supreme Court in 2011.

You will appreciate that a high-tech industry like telecom is characterised by rapid changes in technology, which keep redefining the competition and business landscapes. Adoption of 4G technology by a new entrant which was capable of providing voice over LTE for the first time in the world has changed the entire telecom landscape and reduced the cost of providing telecom services drastically. Advancement in technology needs to be encouraged and its benefits have to be passed to the citizens. Therefore, it cannot be anybody’s argument to keep the prices of services high when such services can be provided at a much cheaper cost. Industry needs to adopt new technologies to survive in a highly competitive environment. A business, big or small, has to navigate carefully, taking the most prudent technical, financial, operational and marketing decisions to protect its interests.

TRAI has been monitoring the technological developments in order to protect the interests of service providers and has recommended several initiatives to the Government as detailed below:

a. Reduction in licence fee and USO levy (recommended on January 6, 2015)

b. Reduction in spectrum usage charges (recommended on January 6, 2015)

c. Spectrum as collateral for borrowing by TSPs (recommended on September 9, 2013)

d. Relaxation in payout on spectrum auction price (recommended on January 27, 2016)

e. Reduction in the rate of GST imposed for telecom sector (from 18% to 5%)

TRAI has further sent a letter to DoT on May 24, 2019, highlighting various recommendations sent earlier for implementation.

2. “Trai’s role in creating the crisis is well known—not only did it not think RJio’s pricing was predatory despite all evidence to the contrary, but it also went out of its way to hit the other telcos…”

The presumption of any crisis being created in telecom sector by TRAI is malafide and wrong. As indicated above, RJio launched voice over LTE for the first time in India, which facilitated provision of telecom services at a much cheaper price while other telecom service providers had equal opportunity, but they preferred to continue with 3G services to provide telecom services. Adoption of advanced technology has been advantageous to RJio and facilitated consumers in widespread adoption of data services at a much cheaper price. It is the prime responsibility of TRAI as the regulator to ensure provision of state of the art technology in the country and facilitate fruits of technological advancements to consumers.

As far as the issue of predatory pricing by RJio is concerned, the conclusion of the article is far from the facts and lacks in-depth analysis. It will be correct to highlight that some of the TSPs went to TDSAT, and also the Competition Commission of India (CCI), against RJio’s pricing. TDSAT, in February 2018, and subsequently CCI, upheld that RJio’s pricing is not predatory in nature. None of the telcos have challenged the decision of TDSAT or CCI before any appellate court. The tariff of TSPs, including RJio, has always been under observation for compliance with existing regulatory principles of tariff assessment, and TRAI has been quick to intervene whenever any variance has been observed in any of the tariff plans of any of the TSPs.

TRAI has issued the call drop regulation regarding compensation to subscribers on call drops on October 16, 2015, and the fact that the Supreme Court gave its verdict against the call drop regulation on May 11, 2016, has nothing to do with this subject. Call drop regulation was uniformly applicable to all TSPs. Further, this regulation was never implemented. The amendment to TTO to bring transparency and other related issues was completely different. Mixing of different judgments, whether out of ignorance or otherwise, doesn’t gel well with the image of the newspaper.

3.“But, Trai wasn’t alone in cheering while RJio’s pricing destroyed the industry. When RJio’s actions were bringing down industry tariffs—from Rs 163 per GB in December 2016 to Rs 20 in March 2017,…”

The reduction of tariff on telecom services is due to adoption of state of art technology (provision of voice over LTE) and adoption of telecom services by masses is a point of satisfaction as it contributes to the aim of Digital India and is a potential boost to the country’s economy. Attributing it to so-called turbulence in the country’s telecom sector is neither correct nor desirable.

4. Trai Consultation Paper on ‘Tariff Issues of Telecom Services’

TRAI has issued a Consultation Paper on ‘Tariff Issues of Telecom Services” on December 17, 2019. Stakeholders have been given time to give comments by February 28, 2020, and counter-comments by March 13, 2020. Any pontification and sermonising in this regards before receipt of counter-comments and conduction of Open House Discussion by TRAI and decision thereone is anyone’s guess and may be judgemental. The reading of the Consultation Paper itself will indicate that TRAI’s view has been very balanced and seeks comments from all stakeholders. It may not be out of context to mention that different stakeholders have expressed very different views on the subject, which is a matter of in-depth analysis of various parameters. Any attribution at this stage will be premature.

The author is Secretary, TRAI