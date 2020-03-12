Incentive Trap: Why China wants to roll back large incentives

With Chinese research coming under a cloud due to these reasons, the government has had to step in.

China has asked its higher education institutions to junk the “publish or perish” incentives that saw Chinese publications in more than 9,000 journals listed in the Science Citation Index (SCI) rise from 120,000 a year in 2009 to 450,000 in 2019. One of the main indicators, Nature reports, to evaluate researchers, allocate funding, and rank institutions in China was by publications in these journals. This led to a rush to publish as many papers as possible, with scant regard for quality—the prize for the frenzy was the hefty bonuses that institutions paid. It also fostered malpractices such as plagiarism, and even inappropriate citation of one’s own works, or that of colleagues to boost citation counts.

With Chinese research coming under a cloud due to these reasons, the government has had to step in. But, the fact is also that incentives—$165,000 for a paper published in Nature, as reported by The Economist—meant a lot of high quality work was also being produced and published. It is also what gave China an edge in many technology sectors (although the Chinese capability to “reverse-engineer” also contributed to this). India has a very poor showing compared to China when it comes to research publications and citations, though it has leapfrogged from where it was, say, just two decades ago. China-style incentives for researchers may help India better its record. To that end, India must learn from the Chinese experience—incentives may seem a two-edged sword, but it is really regulation of quality of output in universities that is the problem.