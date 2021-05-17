  • MORE MARKET STATS

In remembrance of Sunil Jain

By:
Updated: May 17, 2021 11:31 AM

Eminent people from different walks of life recalled their memories of Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain, who passed away on May 15

sunil jainSunil Jain (1963 - 2021)

Urjit Patel
Former RBI Governor

Very sad to hear this. Sunil was one of the few consistent voices for economic liberalism.

Nandan Nilekani
Chairman, Infosys

Sunil had that rare journalistic ability to traverse both conventional and contemporary subjects of importance to India. Perennially curious, provocative and witty, Sunil will be immensely missed by his readers who relied on his columns to make sense of the world around them. In his passing we have lost a fine chronicler of the nation’s political economy and I have lost a good friend.

Shaktikanta Das
Governor, RBI

Very sad to hear about the demise of Sunil Jain. My condolences.

Sunil Bharti Mittal
Chairman, Bharti Airtel

Sunil was one of the finest minds in Indian business journalism. His sharp and incisive opinion pieces will be missed. He had a deep interest in the telecom space and wrote extensively on key matters. He leaves behind a rich legacy that will inspire many others.

S Ramadorai
Former VC, TCS

His (Sunil’s) analytical and constructive outlook towards India’s growth story was most insightful for many of us. His honest views, expert insight and journalistic brilliance will be sorely missed by all.

M Govinda Rao
Economist

The country has lost a perceptible journalist with focus on issues rather than people and with bias towards none. He was a journalist with the courage of conviction and never shied away from expressing his views even if it was not palatable to the powers that be.

Ashok Gulati
Ex-chairman, CACP

The country has lost a valuable and upright person in the field of economic journalism, and I have lost a good friend to debate. It’s difficult to fill that void.

Pradip Shah
Chairman, IndAsia Fund

I recall our meeting with PM Modi in January 2020 when Sunil expressed criticism of the Modi Government. Modi then said he welcomed criticism….I will miss his superbly articulated opinions and our stimulating conversations on national matters that engaged us.

Mythili Bhusnurmath
Former Editor, Financial Express

Sunil Jain was one of those (sadly) rare breed of journalists who did not hesitate to call a spade a spade, even if it meant ruffling feathers. His columns in the Financial Express, especially those on the telecom sector where his mastery was unchallenged, will be much missed.

Sunil not only survived as editor for more than a decade, but made the paper what it is today, the go-to financial daily for in-depth pieces, including columns by noted economists like Surjit Bhalla Ashok Gulati, Urjit Patel etc.

Janmejaya Sinha
Chairman, BCG (India)

It is a real tragedy to learn of Sunil’s passing. He was a truly special journalist, one who had integrity, independence, intelligence and rigour. He was the one who set the standard. He died in his prime and I will miss him and the clarity of his searching columns always asking how things could be made better. RIP Sunil.

