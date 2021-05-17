In remembrance of Sunil Jain

Sunil Jain (1963 - 2021)

Eminent people from different walks of life recalled their memories of Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain, who passed away on May 15

Deeply anguished over the sad and untimely demise of Sunil Jain Ji, Managing Editor of Financial Express. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the world of journalism. My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and readers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 15, 2021

The passing away of Sunil Jain, the Managing Editor @FinancialXpress is a big loss. Benefitted immensely from the various interactions with him. Sharp & quick, he was full of ideas. His criticism were biting, equally his suggestions constructive.Personally, will miss his counsel. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 15, 2021

Saddened to learn about the demise of Sunil jain Ji, Managing Editor at Financial Express. He will be always remembered for his extraordinary views about diverse subjects. Condolences to his family members. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 15, 2021

Very saddened to hear that senior journalist Sunil Jain, editor of Financial Express, has passed away. He was an inspiration & somebody who inspired generation of journalists. Deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/odeG5Fy2xa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 15, 2021

Despite all our best efforts, we lost him. Sunil Ji’s untimely demise is deeply saddening & leaves a huge void in Indian journalism.

He shall be remembered for his vast knowledge & insightful work

Deepest condolences to family & followers https://t.co/FX5AewAdGU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 15, 2021

Profoundly shocked and distressed to learn that my good friend Sunil Jain succumbed to Covid. He was the able and wise Managing Editor of the Financial Express who brought candour and clarity to business reporting. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 16, 2021

Completely heart broken & deeply saddened. He was a long standing friend & a fellow traveler. Fearless in his commentary which was always based on deep research and analysis and articulated effectively. We have lost him in his prime. Nation’s loss that can’t be easily repaired. pic.twitter.com/KyLAZPl9rj — Rajiv Kumar ???????? (@RajivKumar1) May 16, 2021

Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sunil Jain.Sunil was a remarkable journalist -bold, gutsy, courageous and objective. Sunil was always smiling and had such a pleasant personality. His going away leaves a huge void in the journalistic world. My heartfelt condolences. RIP https://t.co/BMy0qtjQK6 — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 15, 2021

Very sad losing Sunil Jain, editor at Financial Express. I have known him for a long time. Respect him for his point of view and debated frequently with him on economic and current issues. May he rest in peace. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) May 16, 2021

What a devastating loss to the country and to Indian journalism. It was a real pleasure to engage with @thesuniljain and learn from him. https://t.co/SIL0raL8y9 — Arvind Subramanian (@arvindsubraman) May 15, 2021

Deeply distressed to hear abt passing of my friend @thesuniljain – a journalist of integrity, fearlessness n knowledge – an asset to India we hv lost tdy n i hv personally lost one of few friends i had in Delhi ???????? ????#OmShanthi @FinancialXpress @IndianExpress @anantgoenka — Rajeev Chandrasekhar ???????? (@rajeev_mp) May 15, 2021

Urjit Patel

Former RBI Governor

Very sad to hear this. Sunil was one of the few consistent voices for economic liberalism.

Nandan Nilekani

Chairman, Infosys

Sunil had that rare journalistic ability to traverse both conventional and contemporary subjects of importance to India. Perennially curious, provocative and witty, Sunil will be immensely missed by his readers who relied on his columns to make sense of the world around them. In his passing we have lost a fine chronicler of the nation’s political economy and I have lost a good friend.

Shaktikanta Das

Governor, RBI

Very sad to hear about the demise of Sunil Jain. My condolences.

Sunil Bharti Mittal

Chairman, Bharti Airtel

Sunil was one of the finest minds in Indian business journalism. His sharp and incisive opinion pieces will be missed. He had a deep interest in the telecom space and wrote extensively on key matters. He leaves behind a rich legacy that will inspire many others.

S Ramadorai

Former VC, TCS

His (Sunil’s) analytical and constructive outlook towards India’s growth story was most insightful for many of us. His honest views, expert insight and journalistic brilliance will be sorely missed by all.

M Govinda Rao

Economist

The country has lost a perceptible journalist with focus on issues rather than people and with bias towards none. He was a journalist with the courage of conviction and never shied away from expressing his views even if it was not palatable to the powers that be.

Ashok Gulati

Ex-chairman, CACP

The country has lost a valuable and upright person in the field of economic journalism, and I have lost a good friend to debate. It’s difficult to fill that void.

Pradip Shah

Chairman, IndAsia Fund

I recall our meeting with PM Modi in January 2020 when Sunil expressed criticism of the Modi Government. Modi then said he welcomed criticism….I will miss his superbly articulated opinions and our stimulating conversations on national matters that engaged us.

Mythili Bhusnurmath

Former Editor, Financial Express

Sunil Jain was one of those (sadly) rare breed of journalists who did not hesitate to call a spade a spade, even if it meant ruffling feathers. His columns in the Financial Express, especially those on the telecom sector where his mastery was unchallenged, will be much missed.

Sunil not only survived as editor for more than a decade, but made the paper what it is today, the go-to financial daily for in-depth pieces, including columns by noted economists like Surjit Bhalla Ashok Gulati, Urjit Patel etc.

Janmejaya Sinha

Chairman, BCG (India)

It is a real tragedy to learn of Sunil’s passing. He was a truly special journalist, one who had integrity, independence, intelligence and rigour. He was the one who set the standard. He died in his prime and I will miss him and the clarity of his searching columns always asking how things could be made better. RIP Sunil.