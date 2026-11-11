By Arindam Bandyopadhyay & Soumya Kanti Ghosh

Commercial banks will adopt the RBI’s expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning framework from April 1, 2027. This major banking reform shifts Indian banks from a retrospective incurred-loss model to a forward-looking, risk-based provisioning system. It aligns Indian banking with global accounting standards like IFRS 9 and Ind-AS. Banks need to categorise good-performing assets with low credit risk as stage 1, for which they must estimate the 12-month probability of default (PD) for the ECL. For assets with a significant increase in credit risk (due to rating downgrades, delayed repayment, crop failure, etc.), banks must categorise them as stage 2, for which they must use lifetime PD to estimate ECL. Non-performing assets (NPAs) (overdue more than 90 days) are treated as stage 3, and the provision amount depends solely on the loss given default rate (as PD is 100%). Banks will have to estimate a scenario-weighted 12-month PD for stage 1 assets and a lifetime PD for stage 2 assets that have shown a significant increase in credit risk (SICR). For stage 2, banks need to combine the rating shift with days past due (DPD) to derive stage lifetime PDs.

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Three major credit risk elements are used to derive the expected loss-based provisions. These are: probability of default (likelihood of a borrower defaulting over a given time horizon); exposure at default (EAD) (in case of default, how large will the outstanding amount of the facility be?); and loss given default (LGD) (fraction of the defaulted loan realised as loss). LGD is computed at the facility level from post-default NPA recovery rates by calculating the net present value of the cash flows recovered (principal and interest) post-default. EAD represents the expected balance at default and is predicted from the drawn-down rates of loan limits for each facility. Expected loss is the product of the LGD, PD, and exposure at default. An effective interest rate (EIR) is used to discount expected losses to present value at the reporting date. For lifetime ECL, banks must estimate conditional, forward-looking PDs for longer horizons using mortality analysis.

To gauge the potential impact of ECL-based provisions, we analysed annual performance data of 12 public sector banks (PSBs), and 10 new and 10 old private sector banks from 2015 to 2026 in a panel format. We report the results for 2022-2026. Using the yearly NPA movement data, we derived their exposure-weighted, point-in-time marginal probability of default (MPD)—basically the ratio of yearly additions in gross NPAs to gross advances.

We also estimate the yearly recovery rate as the ratio of NPA reduction to the opening gross NPA at the start of the year. From the yearly recovery rate, we derive the average LGD for a loan in the total bank pool. The table reports bank-wise PD, LGDs, and average credit risk-weighted assets (credit density). We also estimate the same ratios for domestic systemically important banks/DSIB (includes SBI, ICICI, and HDFC Bank). Default correlation (DC) estimates give an idea about the extent of portfolio diversification. A higher DC indicates a greater increase in marginal default rates due to worsening macroeconomic factors. The performance metric return on risk-adjusted assets (RORWA) is the ratio of net profit to the total risk-weighted assets banks hold for Basel III purposes. A higher value indicates better management of risk. The Basel III Tier 1 ratio reflects bank solvency. These estimates depend on the portfolio’s nature and the extent of diversification.

The analysis reveals that private banks demonstrate superior risk-adjusted profitability and stronger capital cushions overall, despite higher credit density in new private banks. PSBs have the highest incurred provision percentage (4.97%), reflecting legacy asset-quality pressure, whereas old private sector banks have the lowest at 2.06% (overall average: 3.42%). This was largely expected as PSBs had to address significant legacy issues post-global financial crisis.

However, in recent years, PSBs’ PD has been comparatively lower than private banks with stronger performance parameters, indicating future ECL benefits. In particular, PSBs’ performance over the last five years has been significantly stronger, with lower point-in-time PD, better RORWA, and a higher Basel III Tier 1 ratio. Overall, bank sector performance has also improved significantly in recent years.

The trends indicate that marginal default rates move in tandem with macroeconomic growth (see chart). Thus, with better growth prospects, banks can keep provisions lower and maintain stronger balance sheets.

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Using multivariate regression analyses, we find a one-standard-deviation hike in marginal PD raises a bank’s provision by 1.689%, and an increase of one standard deviation in LGD raises it by 1.03%. The RBI has set an ECL floor of 0.40% for stage 1 assets and 5% for stage 2 assets, cushioning the impact on banks’ capital. It is expected that the corporate loan segment’s provisions will be more sensitive to PD and LGD. We find that bank size also plays a mitigating role, with larger banks benefitting from portfolio diversification to lower overall provision percentages.

The shift to ECL-based provisioning will make loss provisioning more risk-sensitive, strengthening the structural soundness of India’s financial system. Banks must segment their credit portfolios across product, industry, and risk dimensions to derive accurate, multi-layered PDs, LGDs, and EADs. With a steady decline in the gross NPA ratio, higher provision coverage, and stronger capital buffers, Indian commercial banks are well positioned to absorb the effects of the ECL transition.

The writers are respectively professor, National Institute of Bank Management; and Member, 16th Finance Commission and PMEAC, & Group Chief Economist, SBI

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.