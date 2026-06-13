By Akshat Khetan

The global economy is entering a new phase—one in which geopolitics is no longer a peripheral risk but a central driver of economic outcomes.

For decades, wars, diplomatic tensions and strategic rivalries were viewed as temporary disruptions to an otherwise stable march toward globalization. That assumption no longer holds. Today, geopolitical uncertainty has become a permanent feature of the economic landscape, forcing governments, businesses and investors to rethink long-held assumptions about growth, trade and investment.

Recent developments in West Asia offer a stark reminder of this reality. Escalating tensions involving the United States, Iran, Israel and other regional actors have once again exposed the fragility of global energy markets and trade routes. A military escalation in the Gulf can rapidly push up crude oil prices, disrupt shipping lanes, fuel inflationary pressures and alter investor sentiment worldwide.

The significance of the region extends far beyond politics. The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, while disruptions in the Red Sea have highlighted how geopolitical flashpoints can ripple through global supply chains. Events unfolding thousands of kilometres away can now influence manufacturing costs, interest-rate expectations and economic growth across continents.

The shift marks a dramatic departure from the post-Cold War era, when economic efficiency dominated decision-making. Global supply chains expanded, capital flowed freely and businesses concentrated production wherever costs were lowest. That model delivered unprecedented prosperity and helped lift millions out of poverty.

However, a series of shocks has exposed its vulnerabilities.

The pandemic revealed the risks of overdependence on concentrated supply chains. The Russia-Ukraine conflict underscored the dangers of energy dependence. At the same time, strategic competition between the United States and China has transformed semiconductors, artificial intelligence, rare-earth minerals and digital infrastructure into matters of national security.

As a result, the global economy is gradually shifting from an efficiency-driven model to a resilience-driven one.

Companies are increasingly prioritising supply-chain security over cost optimisation. Near-shoring, friend-shoring and diversification have become strategic imperatives. Businesses are willing to absorb higher costs in exchange for greater reliability and reduced geopolitical exposure.

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This transition may create short-term inflationary pressures, but it reflects a rational response to a more uncertain world. The era of ultra-cheap globalization appears to be giving way to a model where resilience carries a premium.

Yet disruption often creates opportunity.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of this geopolitical realignment is India. As multinational corporations seek alternatives to concentrated manufacturing hubs and investors search for politically stable growth destinations, India has emerged as an increasingly attractive partner.

A large domestic market, favourable demographics, expanding infrastructure, rapid digitalisation and growing manufacturing capabilities have strengthened India’s position in the global economy. Equally important is its ability to maintain constructive relationships across competing geopolitical blocs, enhancing its appeal as a stable investment destination.

From technology and pharmaceuticals to manufacturing, renewable energy and financial services, India’s role in global supply chains continues to expand. In an increasingly fragmented world, strategic autonomy has become an economic asset.

Financial markets are also adapting to this new reality. Traditional indicators such as inflation, interest rates and corporate earnings remain important, but they are no longer sufficient. Investors must now account for sanctions, military conflicts, cyber threats, regulatory shifts and diplomatic developments.

The result is a fundamental repricing of risk.

Institutional investors and multinational corporations are incorporating geopolitical analysis into investment decisions with unprecedented rigor. Political stability, regulatory predictability and supply-chain resilience are becoming as important as financial metrics.

Energy markets provide perhaps the clearest example. Recent conflicts have reinforced the close link between energy security and national security. Simultaneously, the transition to renewable energy has triggered a new strategic race for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements.

Governments are responding with industrial policies designed to secure access to key technologies and resources. Subsidies, tariffs, export controls and investment restrictions have become increasingly common tools of economic policy.

This resurgence of economic nationalism presents both opportunities and risks. While it can strengthen domestic industries and reduce strategic vulnerabilities, it may also raise costs, limit competition and fragment global markets.

The challenge for policymakers is not to choose between globalization and self-reliance, but to strike the right balance between openness and security.

For businesses, the message is equally clear. Geopolitical developments can no longer be treated as distant concerns relevant only to governments. They have direct implications for operations, financing, supply chains and long-term strategy.

Organizations must invest in diversification, cybersecurity, regulatory intelligence and contingency planning. Adaptability is no longer a competitive advantage—it is a necessity.

The world is undergoing a structural transformation rather than a temporary disruption. Technological change, demographic shifts, the energy transition, and strategic competition are reshaping the foundations of the global economy.

Periods of such profound change are rarely stable. Yet history shows that uncertainty often creates the greatest opportunities for those prepared to adapt.

The age of predictable globalization may be fading, but a new era is emerging—one where resilience, flexibility and strategic foresight will determine success. The defining challenge of the coming decade will not be managing growth during stability, but sustaining growth amid persistent instability.

(The author is Founder, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.