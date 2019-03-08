If TV soaps are leading to illicit affairs, is global warming the cause of road rage?

The Madras HC observed the same during the hearing of a case of murder that took place due to an illicit relationship.

The Madras High Court, going by a report in The Times of India, has asked Central and state government authorities to inquire whether ‘mega television serials’ are responsible for extramarital relationships. The court observed the same during the hearing of a case of murder that took place due to an illicit relationship. In an effort to address the growing occurrence of fatal fallouts of these affairs in the form of “ghastly murders, kidnappings, assaults, etc”, the bench suggested that the supposed reasons behind these clandestine relationships ought to be looked at.

Since a central tenet in legal discourse and proceedings is that of establishing causality, and if television shows and dramas are to be held responsible for citizens’ actions of infidelity, what’s to stop people from arguing that these shows are influencing those who commit graver acts like murder, etc? What’s next, the impact of global warming—and may we add all forms of pollution, from air to water?—on road rage and other forms of anger? Imagine the arguments, and counter-arguments, to try to establish causality or the lack of it. Dealing with the psychobabble will only expand the existing workload of the judiciary, even though it will provide a great deal of entertainment for the lay public; and a lot more opportunities for doctors and lawyers to use their imagination to help their clients.