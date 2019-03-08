If TV soaps are leading to illicit affairs, is global warming the cause of road rage?

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 3:27 AM

If TV soaps are leading to illicit affairs that are responsible for murders, is global warming the cause of road rage?

The Madras HC observed the same during the hearing of a case of murder that took place due to an illicit relationship.

The Madras High Court, going by a report in The Times of India, has asked Central and state government authorities to inquire whether ‘mega television serials’ are responsible for extramarital relationships. The court observed the same during the hearing of a case of murder that took place due to an illicit relationship. In an effort to address the growing occurrence of fatal fallouts of these affairs in the form of “ghastly murders, kidnappings, assaults, etc”, the bench suggested that the supposed reasons behind these clandestine relationships ought to be looked at.

Read | Lost your things in Uber ride? Here’s how to get it back

Since a central tenet in legal discourse and proceedings is that of establishing causality, and if television shows and dramas are to be held responsible for citizens’ actions of infidelity, what’s to stop people from arguing that these shows are influencing those who commit graver acts like murder, etc? What’s next, the impact of global warming—and may we add all forms of pollution, from air to water?—on road rage and other forms of anger? Imagine the arguments, and counter-arguments, to try to establish causality or the lack of it. Dealing with the psychobabble will only expand the existing workload of the judiciary, even though it will provide a great deal of entertainment for the lay public; and a lot more opportunities for doctors and lawyers to use their imagination to help their clients.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. If TV soaps are leading to illicit affairs, is global warming the cause of road rage?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition