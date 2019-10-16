Existing literature shows that predation may not be a rational strategy for dominant firms.

By Amit Bansal & Shruti Gupta

The idea is to sift efficiency-enhancing pricing strategies from predatory pricing strategies

As India steps into the festive season and consumers plan big purchases, consumer goods companies are in a quandary over pricing. Consumers have exhibited strong preference towards online marketplaces for reasons attributable to discounted pricing, wider-choice set, and convenience among others. Discounts nowadays are ubiquitous and no longer characteristic of just promotional or introductory pricing.

Industry bodies have exhibited dissonance alleging that discounted pricing is ‘destroying’ and not merely ‘disrupting’ the market(s). The last few years have seen an erosion of margins in the consumer goods industry that traditionally priced its products relative to manufacturing costs. It is becoming increasingly difficult for traditional players to match the discounted offerings offered by their online counterparts.

The source, the sustainability, and the distortionary impact of the discounting practices is questionable. Consequently, traditional market players have implored the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to rationalise discounts.

CCI has found it challenging to respond to these allegations because in most cases the accused are not dominant market players, and the Indian competition law in its current form is only applicable to dominant players (as also for anti-trust laws in more mature jurisdictions) that indulge in anti-competitive behaviour. Therefore, practices such as below cost pricing when practiced by non-dominant players, fall outside the radar of the current competition law.

Existing literature shows that predation may not be a rational strategy for dominant firms. A firm, when identified as dominant, is supposed to have pricing power and as such may never really be required to resort to predatory pricing.

Industry developments over the past few years demonstrates prevalence of deep discounting across sectors. In more mature sectors such as telecom, we are seeing the change in competitive landscape in the form of exit of few players, strain on financials of incumbent players and increase in consolidation. This phenomenon will make the market more prone to abuse by players that remain.

Likewise, in the new age e-commerce space, we are observing that while the new businesses are struggling to make profits due to continued deep discounting, the traditional players are losing in the run-up to match competition and unable to keep pace to survive. This acquired market power will enable charging of high prices and in turn recoupment of lost profits in the future.

We have seen several instances of the CCI dismissing predatory pricing allegations at the prima facie stage due to lack of dominance by the alleged infringer. There is a need for ex-ante regulatory intervention in such cases.

Altering the competition law framework to encompass non-dominant firms may not be the ideal solution as it will unduly strain the time and resources available with the competition regulator. Allegations of new entrants or non-dominant firms indulging in predatory pricing may alternatively be evaluated in a manner similar to merger control.

The assessment criteria can be designed based on factors such as the financial position of the company (turnover thresholds), its antecedents, and its business model among other things. Like in the case of merger control, ex-ante effects based analysis can be performed. This will allow for the assessment of likelihood of exclusion of competitors and of possible recoupment of losses by the alleged predator. It will allow the alleged predator to put forth an efficiency defense.

We recognise that discounting prices often have competition and welfare-enhancing effects. Price competition can force market players to innovate and bring about operational efficiencies, and therefore may not always reduce competition. Due caution will need to be exercised as excessive regulation may curb investment (and innovation), and hinder newer markets from coming into existence.

The timing of regulatory intervention is critical as it should not stifle market growth while at the same time not propagating creation of dominant player. The idea is to sift efficiency-enhancing pricing strategies from predatory pricing strategies that have the intent of elimination of competitors per se and resultantly overcome the obstacle of ‘under-enforcement’ posed by the current competition law architecture.

(Bansal is Partner and Gupta an Associate Director with Deloitte India.)