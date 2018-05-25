Human capital, education & skills: What does ‘wealth of nations’ entail in the 21st century?

The comprehensive definition of wealth for any nation entails social, human, institutional, produced and natural capital. Together, it measures the ‘wealth’ (inventory) for any nation.

Has India fairly and sufficiently performed to realise the true potential of wealth creation to promise sustained endurance?

Numerous studies (IMF; Bhalla S, The New Wealth of Nations; and World Bank) have discussed this macroeconomic concern, especially for developing and least developed nations since it forms the quintessential nucleus for the prospective growth and well-being of the economy at the macro level. In the same context, the concept of ‘social welfare’ is highly debated and largely remains misperceived. Still, GDP is considered to be the most popular proxy to depict and measure the magnitude of economic advancement by most nations. The paradox lies in the respective differing ideology behind wealth and GDP towards sustainability. It is often said that the challenge lies in not only to manage the asset volume portfolio, but also the constitution of the portfolio to require different types of capital like institutions, governance; in short, the social intangible capital (labour efficiency). Unfortunately, the RBI KLEMS database depicts somewhat reverse statistics on labour productivity average growth in India from 2011-12 to 2015-16 vis-a-vis preceding five years. Hence, while the nation as a whole is undergoing structural changeover, the true potential is far from its true realisation.

Has India adequately spent in the last few decades to govern its social intangible capital optimally?

Development of an economy not just includes the increase in the wealth, but also the compositional shifts in the comprehensive definition of wealth. As per the recent report by the World Economic Forum, the Global Human Capital Index (GHCI) score for India is nowhere close to the top performer (Norway) to ensure long-term perpetual success. India scores 55.29 (ranked 103rd place, slight improvement over previous year), much lesser than the Norwegian GHCI score at 77.12 (ranked first), despite of India’s out-performance among South Asian nations. As a consequence, the same has led to inequitable distribution leading to poorest country’s share of wealth to less than 1% of total global wealth. To develop, the measure of wealth (rather an intangible component of wealth) could not be discounted.

Is Indian network society set to pave the way for the prospective human wealth base?

India is considered to be the Asian powerhouse on most of the key macro fundamentals, still human capital developmental issues prove to be the paradox of plenty. While technology has essentially witnessed a subsequent proliferation in capital intensity, yet overall it has not squeezed aggregate employment in Indian service-based industries. At the same time, the shift from primary and secondary sectors towards tertiary may not be a constructive transition for India in the long run. The same may prove to be detrimental in labour productivity and per capita income levels. Rather, network society could contribute to economic growth through different mediums like production and investment mediums. Production medium shall definitely be benefiting the factor productivity growth (labour) through rapid technological change.

We are strong supporters and primary adopters of technology, but sometimes we ponder whether the inescapable assimilation of technology in our lives could moderate our classic human capacities, such as compassion and cooperation. Only through a skilled manpower base a country like India can ensure inclusion and innovation that could scale up the macroeconomic platform to relish the prospective digital technologies and dividends. Surprisingly, India’s (the government’s) digital adoption index (World Bank 2016 report) is the highest among South Asian nations from people, business and government arms. The same leaves a scope for people and business arms to attain the potential for the betterment of economic development by strengthening the job base.

Today’s think tanks are usually confined to conventional philosophy or are too engrossed by the multiplicity of demanding situations, so as to contemplate tactically on the disruptional innovative forces that will build the future. Information without accountability can prove to be disastrous. Ultimately, it all comes down to human resources and their values that will serve as the underlying foundation for the changing wealth of nations. The best way forward is to place personnel first and then empower them. As suggested by the World Economic Outlook and Economic Survey 2014-15, skill development and skill premium shall be of prime focus to reap demographic dividends. Policies should be enforced at sectoral, national and global level so as to deal with the competition simultaneously through appropriate regulatory mechanisms and public-private tie-ups to enjoy the benefits of factor productivity comparative advantage. The productivity gains should be made more inclusive to make it comparable (if not at par) with developed nations like the US and Germany.

The IT revolution is undeniably capable of robotising mankind by depriving its heart and soul in its most dehumanised expression. Nonetheless, as an adjunct to the finest traits of human nature—empathy, stewardship, creativity—it can also uplift mankind into a pristine unified and moral consciousness grounded on a mutual sense of destiny. It is our moral duty to ensure that the latter subsists.

Megha Jain & Aishwarya Nagpal, Senior Research Fellows at FMS, University of Delhi