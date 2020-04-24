How Uttar Pradesh managed to ferry four lakh workers in four days

Uncertain of their future, this massive sea of workers was at the border wanting to go back home.

By Raj Sekhar

It was around 9 PM on March 27, when my phone rang. Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, who was sitting in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, told me that the CM wanted 1,000 buses to reach the Delhi-UP border immediately.

Before I could respond, the home secretary said, “Situation on Delhi borders is challenging, kids, females and elderly in large numbers accompany those wishing to return. They are without food and water. CM is asking to make arrangements immediately”.

No transport was available as the nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of coronavirus. Uncertain of their future, this massive sea of workers was at the border wanting to go back home. Add to this, only 10% of the staff at the transport department was on emergency duty. I called all my officers and asked them to reach the office within an hour. By midnight, the department was ready for the action. Orders were issued to start plying buses by 8 AM, March 28. We had decided to deploy 1,000 buses within 24 hours. Target was to scale up deployment to 3,000 buses.

Additional chief secretary, home, has also sent a message to all the DMs to facilitate plying of buses. By 8 AM, about 600 buses were ready on the Delhi border. We decided to move 100 buses every hour. CM Yogi Adityanath himself was monitoring the situation. When the first lot of buses left Delhi border, CM reached Mohan Road Toll Plaza of Lucknow-Agra Expressway and interacted with the passengers.

On the first two days, i.e., March 28 and 29, 2,000 buses carrying workers had left for destination. However, gathering at the border was so huge that on March 30–31, I was again told that at least 600–700 additional buses were required.

Between March 28 and 31, nearly four lakh people were transported. Buses made 6,489 trips, and drivers and conductors were provided masks and sanitisers. When these buses reached the district headquarters, the concerned departments conducted health check-ups. Those with Covid-19 symptoms were quarantined and sent home only after mandatory 14-day isolation.

Carrying over four lakh migrant workers safely with every precaution was no small feat. It was possible because of the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath, transport minister Ashok Katiyar, and of course, due to the cooperation of transport department employees, and district administration.

The author is MD, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. Views are personal