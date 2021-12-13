How to Sail in Schumpeter’s Gale

New technology does not always replace the old. The Concorde has long been scrapped, while Boeing 747s are still flying. (Representative Image)

By Sanjay Dangi

Modern capitalism is run on creative destruction. No, not the video game. I refer to the theory put forward by Joseph Schumpeter in his 1942 book, “Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy”, it says that technological advances (now called Schumpeter’s Gale) will eventually push established industries out of profitability in favour of new industries that offer cheaper and more efficient alternatives. By its own prophecy, the theory should have been replaced by something better. It still stands, ironically.

Though most textbook examples come from the First Industrial Revolution (trains and cars replacing bullock carts, machines replacing handlooms), it is very evident in our times too. Our parents lived through the transition from typewriters to computers, and we have ourselves seen the mobile phone replace multiple gadgets in one go- the alarm clock, the radio, the camera, the voice recorder and so on. Messaging platforms like Flock and Slack are killing email. And something will eventually kill them too. It creates professions unheard of even a decade ago. In my childhood I would not have even imagined such a job as professional video-gamer, yet a nephew of mine might still become one. Lucky for me, the business of giving sage advice is one that is immune!

What we need to know is the dark side of creative destruction. It is truly destructive – destroying livelihoods that depended on old technology, throwing mid-career people out of jobs and deep into poverty. Entire regional economies can be ruined, creating vast rustbelts. No wonder then, it is often resisted by workers and the people who depend on them for votes. But should we?

Creative destruction empowers the customer by giving her better choices. I remember long queues in front of telephone booths for making long distance calls in the 90s. With all my interstate contacts now a click away on my mobile phone, I certainly have no intention of going back. Old-timers will remember standing on the floor of the stock exchange shouting out their instructions to buy and sell (with a high probability of being misheard), and then following up on the physical transfer of share certificates. Online trading and demat certificates are so much easier. It’s also the way ahead for saving our planet, by shuttering inefficient coal-burning power plants in favour of renewable energy.

Yet, as a worker, whether self-employed or salaried, creative destruction is a bit like a black swan – you ever know when it comes. But as the scientist Louis Pasteur famously said, “fortune favours the prepared mind”. Here are some tricks I have learned, which might help you.

Always be ready to unlearn. What worked yesterday, may not work today. Youngsters don’t want to carry cash or wait for change. Exchange the old galla for a QR code. If you learned to make a hero of the ‘just-in-time’ manufacturing model, you’re unlearning it the hard way now.

It pays to learn from young people and to keep up with technology, But that’s not enough. Schumpeter’s gale does not come from technology alone. Social trends also play an important role, whether in ending abusive practices, or in expecting companies to be more eco-conscious. Often it is technological advances that drive social change.

Reinvent yourself. You may be on a smooth career track and expect to make it to CEO. That’s what lots of MBAs in supply chain management, finance and HR thought in 2019. They are all having to unlearn things after the pandemic disrupted supply chains, payments and office culture.

They are either reinventing their careers or getting laid off. Continuous upskilling is the only way forward. Some of it comes from keeping up with the news and intra-office training. For the rest, you may need a course(ra) or two. If you studied computer science, you may want to keep your nose ahead of developments in artificial intelligence.

Do not be overinvested. Much of the destruction comes because of this – too much capital sunk into outmoded technology. This was one reason the mills of Mumbai never recovered from the strike of 1987.

Among other reasons, they had not invested in upgrading plants over the decades, and were stuck with inefficiencies and production capacities that could not meet demand, even if the labour issues could be solved. Favourable government policies (such as the scrappage policy of 2021) may help transporters with ageing fleets replace them, but not always can one expect the government to come up with policies before it is too late.

Always hedge. What is good investment advice is also good life advice. People who hung onto Kodak and Gamestop stock even as the market went first digital and then online can tell you of opportunities missed. Never mind the reddit shenanigans – brick-and-mortar stores selling games that can be downloaded aren’t going to be a thing, whatever the nostalgia. You might be betting on coal mining stocks now as they ride high, but in the long term, the government wants coal where it belongs – underground. Some of that money could go into stocks of wind or solar power companies, where you will gain value over the long run. Or you may not – for all you know, cola may make a spectacular comeback. New technology does not always replace the old. The Concorde has long been scrapped, while Boeing 747s are still flying.

Try to get on the right side. Disrupt, or be disrupted is the motto of creative destruction. If you row against Schumpeter’s gale, you will find your sails in tatters. Netflix is a great example of changing its sails – it went from a DVD rental business to an online-streaming platform in time, while its rival Blockbuster sank titanically. It’s not always easy to predict – or even surf – the next big wave. But there’s no alternative to trying.

The author is Director – Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., & Financial investor to many startups. Views expressed in the article are author’s personal views and do not reflect the views of Financial Express Online.