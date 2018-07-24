How retail, banking, broadcast, pharma can transform into direct-to-consumer entities

Sports fans today are not only streaming sports content, but are also increasingly engaging and interacting with sports brands and celebrities.

Sports fans today are not only streaming sports content, but are also increasingly engaging and interacting with sports brands and celebrities. Each of the IPL team franchisees garnered more than 4 million Facebook followers, a million followers on Twitter, and had more than a million searches on Google during the previous IPL. This massive digital presence, along with in-stadia engagement tools, is being utilised by sports teams for direct-to-consumer (D2C) connect. Sports teams and leagues across the globe have leveraged D2C for newer forms of engagement and monetisation.

Using this D2C connect approach, sports entities are rolling out initiatives like fan exclusives and second-screen experiences (interactivity, AR, VR), and are developing a mix of virtual and physical gratifications to engage fans (in-stadia experiences, loyalty programmes). These D2C initiatives are leading to additional monetisation models beyond the typical ticketing/match day revenues, sponsorships, etc. Sports teams are engaging with ecosystem partners such as sports science and data providers, digital interactivity partners, device manufacturers and consumer internet players to develop these 360-degree propositions.

This is similar to initiatives being explored by consumer-facing businesses in retail and banking, and B2B sectors like broadcast and pharma, which can help them transform into D2C entities. Beyond the ‘traditional’ means of marketing, enabling an integrated D2C fan engagement ecosystem, similar to the one provided by leading sport entities, provides ways to actively engage and monetise consumer reach.

The first step towards D2C is to build alternative channels of engagement with the consumer. Digital, in-store connect, interactive gamification like the IPL play-along contests and AR are interesting ways to engage with consumers. The second learning from sports fan management initiatives is to convert the conversation across channels into community with a common sense of belonging, centred around the brand. Across consumer life-cycle, consumer businesses could replicate second-screen experiences, digital community/gratification models to the latest blockchain-enabled loyalty programmes, similar to those undertaken by sports entities to provide value-add to consumers.

The third and most important learning is in the way the community is engaged to create value for itself and the brand. This is done by creating experiences (fan celebrations, ManU Café). These forms optimise customer outreach cost by forming a sense of belonging; it can be monetised through partnerships between brands, one-time speciality offerings, subscription/retainer models. Building a successful D2C community necessitates convergence of creative marketing with business strategy and technology. The centrepiece of this D2C approach is engagement strategy and enabling a technology ecosystem.

Consumer brands need to first identify/map the hooks across the consumer life-cycle that would enthuse the fans. Then they need to invest in technology solutions such as a common customer data platform that could provide a single view of customer across all data sources and cognitively automate marketing and engagement initiatives. Deep understanding of the sport fan persona built through analytics and covering the entire life-cycle of a sports fan is key to the evolution of these offerings. In addition, it needs to partner and build synergies with complementary players within the ecosystem to differentiate its digital D2C offerings beyond the usual social- and platform-centric digital engagements. D2C, when actualised, throws open a new dimension to how consumers are engaged, products/experiences are developed, and businesses are managed.

Raghav Anand

Segment Leader, Digital Media, Advisory Services, EY India. Views are personal