How lack of central law for protecting trans-persons’ rights is robbing India off its edge over the US

The Supreme Court’s Section 377 verdict that came in September, however, provides some room for trans-people on the question of orientation. (PTI)

The US department of health and human services is reportedly planning a move that would establish a legal definition of gender based on genitals, a move that will make the gender of a person immutable from birth. The US government is preparing to formally present the new definition to US’s justice department before the end of the year, and if the latter gives its assent to the change, it could be enforced across government agencies, including the departments of education, justice, health and human services, and labour. That would be a serious violation of the rights of transgender people in the US. But, the Trump administration has been a known adversary of trans-persons, having earlier banned them from serving in the US military. Several government agencies have already withdrawn pre-Trump policies that recognise transgender identity in school, prisons and homeless shelters, and there have been attempts to withdraw questions about gender identity from the 2020 US census. These moves could further marginalise transgender persons—starting from marginalising trans students in educational institutions over questions of bathroom/locker-room usage to employment opportunities in the government sector.

The US is still one of those countries that haven’t adopted laws to secure the rights of transgender persons. A majority of European countries, a few Latin American ones, Pakistan and Japan are the only countries worldwide thus far to have conferred legal rights to members of this community. In India, a modified version of The Transgender Persons Bill Act, 2016, was tabled in the Lok Sabha in August this year. However, it is still to be enacted. The Bill grants legal identity to transgenders, numbered at 4.8 million according to the last census, but does not recognise their right to marriage and partnership and is silent on questions of sexual orientation. The Supreme Court’s Section 377 verdict that came in September, however, provides some room for trans-people on the question of orientation. While states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have moved on ensuring certain rights for transgender persons—while Odisha gives monthly welfare assistance to transgender persons who are usually kept outside the fray of mainstream economic activity, Andhra Pradesh has a pension scheme and Tamil Nadu has eased the rules for transgender persons to enter government service—India is yet to get a centralised law protecting their rights. In the absence of such a law, India’s trans community continues to remain vulnerable to all sorts of exploitation. India may be far from the discrimination that the US government seems now capable of, but it must actively do its bit to improve the lot of its transgender population.