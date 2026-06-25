By Tarun Mehta, Aravind Mani & Saurav Kumar, respectively Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy; Co-Founder and CEO, River Mobility; and Founder and CEO, Euler Motors

India is doing something few emerging economies have managed in electric mobility transition — building world-class electric vehicle (EV) technology from scratch, for the world’s most demanding conditions, without a blueprint to follow.

Unlike the West, where EV adoption began with premium cars cruising on temperate highways, India’s EV pioneers chose the hardest road — mass-market two-wheelers and commercial 3W and 4W vehicles, with an ambition to make electric a genuinely exciting proposition. Battery management systems were calibrated for Indian summers and monsoons; vehicle software was written for Indian traffic; thermal architectures were designed for diverse terrains, extreme temperatures, and high daily utilisation — all designed and built by Indian engineers.

In Q4 FY26, the industry sold 447,227 electric two-wheelers, a 39% jump over the same quarter last year. EVs are no longer a fringe category, and crucially, the technology powering them is Indian. It matters since EVs are increasingly software-defined systems. The durable value in global electric mobility will sit in battery intelligence, embedded electronics, and vehicle software, not in mechanical assembly. India already owns those layers. The country that scales them captures the strategic premium in the global supply chain.

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Commercial 3W and 4W vehicles are seeing equally strong traction, with electric goods vehicles growing 172% year-on-year in FY26 as fleet operators accelerate the shift from diesel and petrol. This segment matters disproportionately — commercial vehicles carry the heaviest carbon burden in our transport stack, yet electrifying them is the hardest sell because fleet operators switch only when the product works and the economics make sense.

Think of India’s EV ecosystem as a train. Established automotive manufacturers are the bogeys — carrying scale, distribution reach, and manufacturing depth. The engine is the deep-tech startup ecosystem that drove innovation long before the market was proven. Together, they give India’s EV position its structural strength. NITI Aayog estimates that position to be worth $200 billion by 2030, accruing to countries that own the technology platforms, manufacturing depth, and export relationships in electric mobility. The opportunity now is to run that train at full speed.

The government made a series of early, farsighted bets that paid off decisively. FAME I created the first serious demand signal, giving manufacturers the confidence to invest. FAME II deepened consumer incentives and accelerated the shift to advanced batteries. PM E-DRIVE extended that momentum, strengthening infrastructure and demand foundations. The PLI scheme for automobiles, with its Rs 25,938-crore outlay made the supply-side case — the 13-18% incentive on incremental sales allowed manufacturers to price competitively, invest in localisation, and achieve the scale at which global export becomes viable. India’s EV industry today is a direct result of that policy vision.

The most powerful thing about great industrial policy is that it compounds, and India is now at exactly that inflection point. The category was built by startups that committed early, investing in product, software, power electronics, and localisation without the safety net of legacy scale or guaranteed demand. That cohort, now deeper in capability and further equipped with indigenous IP, full-stack value addition, and platform engineering that will determine whether India hits its 2030 targets, sits outside the PLI framework. Not because they do not qualify in spirit, but because the thresholds were set for a different moment in the industry’s life. The impact of that exclusion is real — startups operate at a structural cost disadvantage of 13-16% against incumbents, a gap that can mean life or death for a young company. Updating the thresholds would indicate policy maturing alongside the sector it helped create.

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The case is most compelling in motorcycles and electric 4W commercial vehicles. Motorcycles, which constitute 65% of India’s two-wheeler market, offer the largest electrification opportunity. The 4W cargo story is just as significant. Last-mile 4W cargo sells 500,000-600,000 units a year, against about 100,000 for 3W cargo, yet it stands at only about 3% EV penetration albeit a handful of OEMs already have products in the market. Startups entered the segment later than incumbents and still drove early category growth, demonstrating that the right product value can accelerate EV adoption and build market share quickly.

Both segments demand real innovation: higher energy density, sophisticated thermal management, greater range, faster charging, supporting infra, consumer awareness, and complex platform engineering — precisely the capabilities Indian deep-tech EV firms have built in the last decade. Solving the motorcycle problem, or the 4W cargo problem, also solves the export problem. For India to compete with Chinese players globally, deep-tech startups, driving innovation across mass-market two-wheelers and commercial 3W and 4W vehicles, have to carry the fight to them. India has the products, engineering depth, and manufacturing base to lead across all of them.

Critically, this does not mean new spending is required. Over Rs 23,000 crore from PLI allocations remains available. A time-bound application window, with eligibility anchored in verified R&D intensity, indigenous IP ownership, and domestic value addition, held to the same accountability and export obligations as existing beneficiaries, can unlock potential at no additional cost. Of India’s electric two-wheeler exports, 77% come from non-PLI models.

India has built something rare — a domestic EV startup industry that owns the intellectual architecture behind its products. Electric mobility is one of those rare moments in industrial history where the dominant global platforms are still unfolding, and India has the engineering foundation, manufacturing base, domestic market, and policy infrastructure to create its own. It is not a difficult decision, but the natural next step.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.