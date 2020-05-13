How Covid has amplified power sector crisis

Power consumption (measured in billion units) has been falling since the second last quarter of FY20.

By Somit Dasgupta

For a sector that was already tottering, Covid-19, and the subsequent total lockdown, could well be the last nail in the coffin. The power sector, whose problems with distribution are well known, had been going through a severe crisis even before Covid-19, due to the state of the economy. Power consumption (measured in billion units) has been falling since the second last quarter of FY20. While January 2020 figures shows an increase on a year-to-year basis by about 2.6%, the corresponding figures for October to December 2019 are -12.4%, -5.7%, and -1.6%, respectively. Figures beyond January 2020 are yet to be released by the Central Electricity Authority. Low demand for power in the economy is having a ripple effect, both in the upstream and downstream sectors. This has resulted in coal piling up in the generating stations and the generators showing an unwillingness to buy the contracted amount of coal, passing on part of the stress to the coal sector.

With the total lockdown in place since March 25, the preexisting problems in the power sector have got further amplified, and it would be useful to see the effect of this separately for the generation and distribution sectors. POSOCO’s figures indicate that the average demand on the grid (measured in GW) in April 2020 was 125 GW, as compared to 160 GW in April 2019, meaning a fall in demand of more than 20%. It is the coal-based plants that have been shut down since the renewable plants are treated as “must run”. About 70% of the load on the grid is met by coal-based plants, which means that about 88 GW is being met from coal whereas the installed capacity of coal-based plants is about 200 GW. This only goes to show the extent of poor utilisation of capacity, which also leads to poor efficiency and enhanced wear and tear of the machines. With such a huge reduction in demand, the coal stocks available in the power stations today has gone up substantially and are around 50 MT, which translates to about 30 days’ supply. Such a large stock of coal available with generators is almost unheard of in the recent past. The power stations are not in a position to stock any more coal since they have fully exhausted their storage capacity. Diverting this coal to other generating stations that are currently importing coal is also not possible as they too have adequate stock as of now. Besides, these plants are not designed to handle Indian coal parameters. The immediate solution, therefore, is to decrease domestic production of coal, which is now being resorted to.

In the distribution sector, the situation is no better. The lockdown has severely impacted revenue collection, and meter reading has come to a halt. Whatever is being billed is being done on a provisional basis, and payment from several consumers is not forthcoming. Though no confirmed figures are available, pan-India, it is estimated that revenue collection may have dipped by 20-30%. The fact that demand has nosedived from the industrial and commercial consumers is absolutely ruinous for the discoms since these are the consumers who pay a tariff substantially higher than the cost of supply. The states are keen to invoke the force majeure clause in their power purchase agreements and not pay fixed charge for the units that are shut down. This, however, is no panacea since not paying fixed charge will merely transfer the stress from the discoms to the generators.

It is learnt that some kind of relief package is under consideration for funding by the Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation. This money will be used to pay for the past dues owed to the generators, amounting to more than Rs 80,000 crore. It does not provide any relief to the discoms for the current problems they are facing on account of the pandemic. The government actually needs to give some thought to how it can help the discoms at this juncture by providing some kind of transitional finance. Even if the lockdown is lifted in the near future, industrial and commercial activity are not likely to resume in full swing anytime soon due to physical distancing norms and movement of labour and raw materials being in complete disarray. Other relief measures can also be debated, such as lowering the return on equity of the generators so as to somewhat reduce the cost of power. Whatever be the case, the time to act is now and any procrastination on relief to be provided to the distribution sector may prove to be very expensive.

