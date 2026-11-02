By Siddharth Pai

A Boston Consulting Group report published last week makes an observation simple enough to miss its own implication: The technology services industry does not lack headcount for the artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity ahead. It has, by BCG’s account, much of the talent the opportunity requires, already on payroll. The report’s real argument is quieter and more uncomfortable. Having the people is not the same as having the right people, and most of what currently gets counted as AI capability inside these firms is the old workforce, doing the old job, faster.

That is worth sitting with longer than a headline allows, because it exposes a confusion this column has circled before without naming directly. The industry keeps answering a question nobody has carefully posed: What, exactly, is the objective that AI talent is meant to serve? “Build AI capability” is not an objective. It is a slogan vague enough that a firm can train people towards it, tag them accordingly, and still have no idea whether it has built anything a client will pay for.

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The objective, stated plainly, is this: Move the unit of sale from hours supplied to outcomes verified. For three decades, Indian IT’s entire commercial architecture rested on a stable premise, that a client bought engineering time and the firm supplied more of it, reliably, at scale. This column’s look at the September quarter earnings found the premise already breaking under its own numbers: AI revenue at TCS, HCLTech, and Infosys is growing far faster than company revenue, consistent with AI-led work repricing and partly replacing the hour-based business sitting beneath it, not simply adding to it. The market has started paying for something other than hours before most firms have finished deciding what that something is.

Once the objective is stated this way, the talent shortfall comes into sharper focus, and it looks nothing like a generic AI skills gap. I looked in an earlier column at the forward-deployed engineer role that made the shape of it concrete. The forward-deployed engineer (FDE) is not a developer who has learned some AI tools. The role requires moving between a business conversation and a production codebase in the same afternoon, diagnosing what a client’s process actually needs, and, frequently, telling the client that the thing they asked for is not the thing that will work. That combination—business judgement fused to technical depth fused to the willingness to deliver an uncomfortable answer—is precisely what a pyramid built for scale execution does not produce. It was never supposed to. It was built to execute specifications someone else had already written, extremely well, at volume. TCS’s own stated ambition to have an FDE corps of several thousand is an attempt to manufacture, at pace, the one capability that structure was designed to avoid needing.

The economics compound the problem rather than easing it. This column’s piece on reengineering the delivery pyramid worked through the arithmetic: A team restructured around verification-grade judgement rather than junior volume costs more per head and needs fewer heads, because the people doing the work are doing something harder than execution. A large existing payroll, built on the old ratio of many juniors to few seniors, is not a resource waiting to be redirected toward the new objective. It is raw material—valuable, but expensive to reshape and structurally resistant to the reshaping, because its scale was the whole point of how it was built.

There is a shortcut tempting enough that most firms will try it anyway—relabelling. Take the existing engineer, run a short internal programme, issue a new title, and count the headcount towards the new objective. An earlier column’s argument on the Expertise Paradox applies here with uncomfortable precision. An engineer fluent in the vocabulary of a role is not the same as an engineer who possesses its judgement, and a client cannot easily tell the difference between the two until something breaks in production. The gap between sounding capable and being capable does not close because a title changed. It closes, if it closes at all, through exactly the kind of accumulated experience that a short reskilling programme cannot manufacture and a large payroll, however willing, cannot shortcut.

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This is the real shape of the shortfall, and it is worth stating without the comfort of a training-programme solution. It is not a shortage of people who have touched an AI tool. By that measure, the industry’s shortage is difficult to see. It is a shortage of people who can be handed an ambiguous problem, tell a client an inconvenient truth, and be trusted to own what happens next, a capability that has always been scarce, has always taken years to develop, and was never meant to scale the way the rest of the pyramid did. AI did not create this shortage. It has simply made it visible, by changing what clients are willing to pay for before the industry finished deciding who should be doing the work.

The firms that work this out first will not be the ones with the largest AI-tagged workforce. That admission costs nothing to state and everything to act on, which is exactly why most firms will wait for a client to force it. They will be the ones honest enough to admit that the payroll they already have was built to answer a different question than the one the market is now asking.

The writer is technology consultant and venture capitalist by invitation.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.