The Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Centre’s appeal against enforcement of arbitral awards in favour of Vedanta and Ravva Oil is a reminder that arbitration’s credibility depends as much on respecting an award as on ensuring a fair process. The dispute arose from a 1994 production-sharing contract for the Ravva oilfield and has continued for decades. Awards delivered in 2004 and 2016 by tribunals seated in Kuala Lumpur had been upheld by Malaysian courts. Yet enforcement in India remained contested, with the Centre pursuing its objections up to the Supreme Court. The court’s refusal to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s July 2026 ruling, and its observations on the delay, should prompt an examination of how public authorities approach adverse arbitral decisions. The government need not accept every award unquestioningly, but litigation cannot become a routine extension of arbitration.

Arbitration offers businesses a specialised, efficient alternative to conventional litigation. Parties choose an arbitrator or tribunal, agree on the rules, and, in international contracts, can select a neutral seat. The award is binding, subject to limited grounds of challenge. This finality matters: if the losing party can reopen the merits in court, arbitration loses much of its value. Judicial scrutiny is necessary to address jurisdictional errors, procedural unfairness, bias, or serious legal infirmity. It is not meant to provide an appeal on facts or another opportunity to argue the contract. For cross-border commerce, enforceability matters. The New York Convention provides a framework for recognising and enforcing foreign arbitral awards across more than 170 jurisdictions, subject to defined exceptions. Investors need confidence that an award will not be rendered meaningless by years of enforcement litigation.

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The concern is not confined to the government. Private companies have challenged awards and resisted enforcement, as the Daiichi Sankyo-Ranbaxy promoters dispute and Amazon–Future Retail proceedings illustrate. Such recourse is legitimate when based on recognised legal grounds; the right to challenge an award safeguards against procedural injustice. But the scale of government litigation merits scrutiny. A study published in Arbitration International in June 2026 examined 2,020 petitions under Section 34 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act before the Delhi High Court between 2021 and 2024. Government entities featured in 62.28% of cases and challenged awards in 825, compared with 412 in which they defended awards. The study covers one high court and Section 34 challenges, not every arbitration dispute or foreign-award enforcement proceeding. Even so, it points to a pattern the government should examine, given commitments to reduce judicial intervention.

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The answer is not to deny government departments and public sector companies access to courts. Public money must be protected, and legally unsustainable awards should be challenged. But litigation decisions must rest on the strength of the case, the likely cost of delay, and the consequences for the exchequer, not a reflexive reluctance to accept an adverse outcome. The Centre should establish transparent guidelines for reviewing awards, and record reasons before appeals are filed. It should monitor cases, encourage settlement where appropriate, and fix accountability for avoidable delays. Courts, too, must enforce statutory limits on challenges and resist attempts to turn review into a rehearing. India cannot aspire to become a preferred destination for global investment and international arbitration if disputes already adjudicated continue to occupy courts for years. The credibility of arbitration rests as much on respecting an award as on having a fair process to deliver it.