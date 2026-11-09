India’s electricity challenge is shifting from adding generation capacity to ensuring reliable, affordable power when it is needed. The rapid expansion of renewable energy, which now accounts for more than half the country’s installed generation capacity, makes storage central to this transition. Solar and wind cannot provide uninterrupted electricity in line with demand. Without adequate storage, clean power risks being stranded or curtailed even as consumption rises. Battery energy storage systems, alongside pumped-storage hydropower, must therefore become integral to India’s power infrastructure.

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The government’s successive policy interventions since 2023 reflect recognition of this imperative. It has unveiled three schemes to accelerate storage capacity addition, reduce costs and make projects commercially viable. Their aggregate financial commitments approach 24,000 crore, including the latest 14,500-crore viability gap funding (VGF) scheme, aimed at catalysing investments of around 1 lakh crore. While the 3,760-crore incentive announced in 2023 and the latest VGF draw directly on the Union Budget, the third scheme, introduced last year, earmarks Rs 5,400 crore from the regulator-managed Power System Development Fund. Together, these initiatives envisage around 135 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of storage capacity, covering batteries and pumped hydro, with utilities, state governments, and developers participating. The ambition is striking against India’s cumulative commissioned battery storage capacity of just over 10 GWh at September-end, much of it driven by merchant projects.

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The stakes are rising with the emergence of power-intensive industries such as data centres and green hydrogen, alongside growing electricity demand. These industries require dependable, flexible, and financially viable power. Storage can bridge mismatches between renewable generation and consumption, reduce curtailment, improve grid stability, and moderate reliance on conventional generation during peak demand. The Centre is reportedly considering mandatory storage procurement by discoms alongside renewable power purchases, potentially creating more predictable demand for projects. Electricity demand surged nearly 22% year-on-year in October 2026 to a record 160 billion units, underscoring the challenge of balancing consumption growth with the clean-energy transition. Yet, the storage schemes raise concerns. VGF may encourage capacity creation without guaranteeing utilisation or reliable supply. Aggressive bidding, import dependence, price uncertainty, and execution risks could undermine project viability. Discoms may also struggle to charge and dispatch contracted capacity efficiently. Subsidies, moreover, do not automatically ensure cheaper financing or competitive tariffs.

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The success of these initiatives will depend on sound execution, sustainable bidding, and effective discom participation. But storage cannot flourish in isolation from broader power-sector reforms. While recent progress, including reduced delays in subsidy releases by states, is welcome, the business ultimately requires a robust, competitive electricity market. Greater competition in distribution and more pricing discretion are essential to ensuring commercial viability and encouraging efficient investment. These reforms must, however, coexist with effective regulatory oversight to prevent firms from exploiting consumers. Equally important, electricity tariffs must become genuinely cost-reflective and be revised promptly to reflect changing costs. Subsidies should be transparently separated from market operations and borne explicitly by state budgets, rather than imposed on utilities and other participants. Such reforms would strengthen discom finances, improve payment discipline, and give storage developers greater confidence in future revenues. Clear rules for charging, dispatch, and payment will be just as important as incentives for building new capacity. Public funding can help establish the sector, but lasting viability requires market incentives that reward dependable supply and efficient storage use. Without these, ambitious capacity targets risk delivering less than promised.