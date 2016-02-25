Hitting Hepatitis-C

In a country where a fifth of chronic liver diseases cases can be attributed to Hepatitis C viral infections, an indigenously developed vaccine candidate should bring cheer. Researchers at the Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Science have reported pre-clinical trial success for a vaccine they developed against Hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 3a—the viral type most commonly found in the subcontinent. The molecular cocktail of HCV-like particles, or HCV-LP, along with a bio-engineered adenovirus vector (commonly used to deliver viral genetic material to cells) mimic the core and envelope proteins of HCV, and trigger an immune response to generate antibodies that could take down actual HCV cells.

Following the pre-clinical trial success—and in the absence of a challenge model for HPV vaccines—the researchers have evinced interest in testing for immunogenicity in higher animals before clinical trials can be carried out. It is here that the government will have to work out a model to allow easier human trials while putting up a protocol to ensure complete safety of subjects. Though there are new generation drugs that battle HCV infections effectively, the cost of such treatment often puts them out of reach of low-income patients. This vaccine candidate would be a blessing for India if later trials prove successful as well—the country already has nearly 12 million HCV patients—given only 20% of the infected are able to naturally clear out the infection.