Historical backwardness doesn’t always hold for SC, ST candidates; adopting creamy layer should be considered

The Supreme Court last week asked if the creamy layer principle shouldn’t apply to the SC/ST communities. The Centre had earlier argued that the imprint of the stigma of a person’s caste or tribal status continued even if he/she became affluent. In its 2006 Nagaraj judgement, the Supreme Court had allowed reservations in promotion, but put three conditions for this—states must prove through quantifiable data the backwardness of the class to which an officer being promoted under reservation belonged to, determine the adequacy of representation of the person’s caste/ tribe in government services and keep in mind the Indra Sawhney cap of 50% for reserved posts/seats.

More important, Article 355 of the Constitution speaks of the need to ensure “the efficient of administration” while implementing reservations. If reservation in education and, then, in jobs, are not enough to bring a community on a par with another in terms of, first, employability and then in terms of job efficiency, then it is doubtful that reservations in promotion will serve administrative efficiency. The historical backwardness of communities that the Centre has talked about in SC to argue against adopting creamy layer also doesn’t always hold. Given how education makes all the difference in mitigating backwardness—an analysis by PRICE shows that an unreserved category household where every member is illiterate earned Rs 93,756 per annum, compared with a SC household with even primary school education earning Rs 138,152 per annum—those who have benefitted from reservations for one or two generations are hardly likely to be “backward”.