Here’s what a country needs for a happy population

India ranks 140th on the United Nation’s latest World Happiness Report that assesses 156 countries, a decline of seven spots from the last edition of the survey. India was also amongst the five countries that experienced the highest decline since 2005-2008 in the index, along with Yemen, Syria, Botswana and Venezuela. India’s South Asian neighbours ranked higher, with Pakistan pegged at 67, Bhutan at 95, Bangladesh at 125 and Sri Lanka at 130. The report, produced by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks the nations by how happy their citizens see themselves to be. Finland has topped the index of the happiest nations for the second consecutive year. The study based its findings on individuals’ assessment of their lives in relation to the GDP per capita income, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and absence of corruption, factors which can be brought about through an equitable growth and distribution of income, something that Finland has achieved.

None of the world’s major economic powerhouses made it to the top 10 as a result. Among them, the United Kingdom fared the best with a rank of 15 (from 18 last year). Germany went down from the 15th spot to the 17th. The United States dropped from the 18th to the 19th. Japan, Russia and China finished even further below, at 58 (down from 54th), 68 (down from 59th ) and 93rd place (down from 86th), respectively. In general, absolute happiness levels have decreased worldwide despite continued economic growth. Therefore, even while growth can occur at a rapid pace, a rise in income inequality perhaps has a larger bearing on people’s assessment of their own happiness. Besides the report describing the negative impacts, in terms of the reported happiness, increased screen-time is having on adolescents, especially in the US, general levels of happiness were also influenced by elections outcomes, with citizens demonstrably happier if their preferred candidate/party was voted into power.