Hear this! These noise-free headphones are built to communicate

They come loaded with features and offer good noise cancelling, sound and call quality

Headphones are increasingly being used during the ongoing forced home stay of an overwhelming majority. Noise-free headphones not only make things quieter around us but also help us to hear audio better, whether music, phone calls or sound from movies or TV shows. We take a look at some perfect pairs:

Lumiford LongDrive HD90 Headphones (Rs 1,500)

This wireless headset has impressive HD audio quality with Dual 5W powerful drivers. The well-balanced HD sound engineering ensures no particular frequency creates fatigue during listening. It delivers a well-balanced sound range with deep lows with its unique Dual Bass Dynamic Diaphragms, clear mids and distort free high frequency. This handy, sturdy and lightweight V4.2 wireless speaker can be your ideal sound companion.

Sony WH-1000XM2 (Rs 21,994)

It is a good-sounding, comfortable wireless headphone with effective noise cancelling feature performing a good job at blocking out persistent ambient sound. There’s also a surround sound mode which lets you simulate the effect of audio being played within an arena, concert hall, etc. Also, call quality through the built-in microphone is good, and noise cancellation is disabled temporarily while you’re on a call.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 (Rs 34,500)

Bose Headphones 700 features an advanced four-microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. It is very comfortable, has excellent noise cancelling and work really well as a headset for making calls. Playback and volume controls on this Bose device are implemented through touch, with the forward part of the right ear cup sensitive to gestures and taps. The ability of these headphones to create silence in otherwise noisy environments is noteworthy. Whether you are listening at low volumes or really want to turn it up, your music sounds just as it should.

Plantronics SHR2083-01 Headphones (Rs 14,462)

The binaural SHR2083-01 Circumaural Headset from Plantronics delivers clear communication. With its bidirectional noise-cancelling microphone, it is ideal for extremely loud environments from crowded grocery markets to airport terminals. This headset radically cuts external noise and distractions, allowing sharper focus on the call and discerning weaker sounds. Sound reproduction is excellent.

Philips In-ear ANC Neckband (Rs 11,990)

Philips in-ear wireless ANC neckband (TAPN505BK) comes packed with advanced technology, such as four noise sensors that actively cancel 95% of background noise, 13mm drivers for detailed, balanced sound. It gives upto 14 hours play time (10 hours with active noise canceling). The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. There’s also Line-in cable port for wired listening, built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio, plus rapid charge; you can charge for five minutes and get two hours play. A single charge takes 1.5 hours, and gives 14 hours of play time.