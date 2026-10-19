By NK Ganguly

Healthcare pricing is once again at the centre of public debate. The concern is legitimate. Patients must be protected from unjustified pricing, and the sector must be able to demonstrate that what patients pay is fair and transparent.

But we also need to be careful that the solution does not create another problem. India needs a more transparent, accountable, and evidence-based approach to healthcare pricing, one that addresses unjustified charges while protecting access, quality, innovation, and the long-term sustainability of healthcare delivery.

This is particularly important at a time when India needs considerably more investment in healthcare. Our disease burden is increasing, expectations of care are changing, and demand for quality healthcare will continue to grow. India needs more infrastructure, newer technologies, stronger clinical capabilities, and wider access to quality care. If pricing interventions make these investments increasingly difficult, we risk constraining the very capacity that India needs to build.

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Patient protection and investment, therefore, cannot be viewed as competing objectives. We need both.

Healthcare is also different from most other sectors. The lowest-priced intervention is not necessarily the one that delivers the best outcome for a patient. A medicine, device, or treatment has value only when it is used appropriately, delivered safely, and contributes to better health. For patients, affordability is rarely about the price of one item on a hospital bill. What ultimately matters is the cost of the entire episode of care and whether that care helps them recover. Treatment, diagnostics, hospitalisation, complications, repeat procedures, and the quality of the clinical outcome all matter. The pricing debate needs to recognise this larger reality.

Healthcare itself is becoming more complex. India is dealing with a growing burden of cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular, kidney, and other non-communicable diseases. Many of these conditions require specialised diagnostics, multidisciplinary clinical teams, advanced treatment, and long-term management.

Medical science is also advancing rapidly. Precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, advanced imaging, robotic surgery, and newer technologies are expanding what clinicians can diagnose and treat. India should want more patients to benefit from these advances. The challenge is not merely to make healthcare cheaper. It is to make better healthcare accessible and affordable to many more Indians. That requires sustained investment in the system.

It also makes a uniform approach to pricing difficult. Administering a medicine in an outpatient setting is very different from delivering a complex therapy that may require specialised infrastructure, trained clinical teams, monitoring, and emergency support.

The procurement price of a medicine or device tells us only a part of what it costs to deliver care. The cost of safely treating a patient will vary depending on the clinical situation, infrastructure involved, expertise required, and monitoring and supportive care that may be necessary.

These distinctions matter when policy is being designed.

None of this means healthcare pricing should escape scrutiny. Quite the opposite. Where charges are unjustified or disproportionate, they should be identified and addressed. Hospitals must also do more to demonstrate responsible pricing. Patients should have greater visibility of expected costs, and providers should be able to explain significant differences in what they charge.

But regulation should be able to distinguish between an unjustified charge and the genuine cost of providing complex, safe, and high-quality care. That is why an evidence-based approach is important. Pricing cannot be considered in isolation from patient safety, quality, and clinical outcomes. These should increasingly become part of how we assess value in healthcare.

Instead of asking how much a medicine, device, or consumable has been marked up, we should also ask if the overall cost was fair for the care delivered and if it resulted in an appropriate clinical outcome. This raises the standard for healthcare providers too. The sector cannot simply make a case against inappropriate regulation. It must build confidence through greater transparency, accountability, and demonstrable value for patients.

India’s healthcare challenge is too large for one pricing intervention to solve. Unjustified pricing needs firm action. At the same time, the country cannot lose sight of how much more healthcare capacity it needs. Hospitals will need to expand, technology will continue to evolve, clinical capabilities will have to deepen, and quality healthcare must reach many more people. Public investment will be critical, but private healthcare will also have an important role in building this capacity.

Affordability also needs to be addressed beyond price regulation. Strengthening primary and district-level care, expanding home and community-based care, improving access to quality-assured generics, and using pooled procurement to develop affordable treatment packages can reduce the overall cost of care. Equally, where private providers participate in government-funded programmes, timely reimbursement is important if affordable package rates are to remain sustainable.

The answer, therefore, is not less accountability. It is better regulation: transparent, accountable and grounded in evidence, with the ability to distinguish unjustified pricing from the legitimate cost of delivering quality care. Such an approach can protect patients without compromising access, quality, or innovation. Equally importantly, it can preserve the conditions needed for continued investment in India’s healthcare system.

Patients deserve fair prices. But they also deserve access to hospitals with the infrastructure, technology, and clinical expertise needed to provide good care. India’s healthcare pricing framework must be capable of delivering both.

The writer is former Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.