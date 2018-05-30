Has core inflation begun to feed itself?

Several analysts prefer their own refined measures of core-core inflation, which were somewhat lower, but the sequentially rising trend was omnipresent. (Reuters)

The latest print for CPI-inflation (April 2018) again drew attention to the rising core-inflation that inched closer to the 6% level. In fact, core-core inflation, excluding transport and communications, was marginally above 6%. Several analysts prefer their own refined measures of core-core inflation, which were somewhat lower, but the sequentially rising trend was omnipresent. The only solace was ultra-low food inflation, which kept headline inflation closer to 4%, the RBI’s medium-term target; most analysts do not think this will cross the upper bound (+/-2%) despite increasing retail oil prices.

There is another notable feature: India is the only exception among its Asia-Pacific peers, viz. China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand, where core-inflation has remained above its target range (refer Figure 2.2, Low Inflation in Asia: How long will it last? Regional Economic Outlook, April 2018, International Monetary Fund).

Moreover, in all these countries, core-inflation has remained much below headline inflation, save China, where core-inflation was above headline but still much below the target range. In advanced economies too, core-inflation remains subdued with headline inflation inching up. While the aforesaid IMF study is emphatic that much of the sharp inflation decline—headline and core—in recent years in these Asian countries is attributable to temporary forces, i.e. collapse in global commodity prices plus Chinese disinflation, we still remain clueless as to why core-inflation in India did not ease as much even when food-oil prices dis-inflated so sharply.

Before the adoption of an inflation targeting regime (IT) in 2014, the RBI and many other analysts used to have a fairly consistent narrative about core-inflation in India, which ran like this: high food-price inflation driven by high minimum support prices (MSPs) for cereals, in combination with MNREGA, pushed up rural wages that transmitted to higher urban wage rates through the expectations channel, resulting in second-round effects upon core-inflation.

Therefore, the decline in core-inflation—from around 8% in May 2014 to 5% levels in 2015—was expected when food and oil prices decelerated sharply. But, as already noted, unlike its Asian peers, core-inflation in India did not fall any lower in spite of continuously declining food and oil prices in 2016 and 2017.

Even though this observed stickiness of core-inflation for such a long period remained unexplained, IT proponents continued to hope the persistence in food inflation at such ultra-low levels would eventually sober down high inflation expectations of consumers, pulling down core-inflation! What, however, transpired was quite the opposite—core-inflation reversed its trend, beginning to move up from November 2017; it is now threatening to go above 6%.

The RBI considers some of this to be statistical in nature, explained by the inclusion of revised housing rent allowances (HRA) by central and state governments, and therefore transitory. This is true to an extent because, excluding HRA, the adjusted core-inflation falls to 5.1%, but the narrative of its rising trend does not change.

So, what explains the trend reversal in core-inflation absent any second-round impact from wage pressures triggered by food inflation? One can possibly infer a tentative answer from the April 2018 monetary policy report, which estimated that the output gap is smaller and closing. But, accepting such a narrative on face value could pose a policy dilemma for the monetary policy committee (MPC): How would it respond to rising core-inflation when the anchor is headline inflation, identified by public perceptions and formation of inflationary expectations?

At the same time, serious policy setting cannot ignore the fact that a 6% core-inflation means the real interest rate for underlying economic activities is pretty much zero or marginally negative! Therefore, the MPC may not just have to shift the policy stance towards tightening in its June review, but also make a case for lifting the policy rate several notches to restore the real rate to at least 1%, if not more. Even if one approached this matter by any refinement of the core-inflation estimate, closer to 5%, the real rate would still be below 1% and the MPC may have to raise the policy rate sooner.

The real question though is why MPC should respond to core-inflation, unless of course, there are reasons to believe its rising tendency would sustain pulling along headline inflation. Therefore, the MPC must get to the dynamics of emerging core-inflation, for it to act appropriately, and in time. If output is closer to potential, there is hardly any room to retreat as most project growth is to sustain, or even accelerate, further in 2018-19. Nonetheless, many would disagree with this view, especially in the light of a significant manufacturing slack and successive PMIs indicating absence of pricing power amidst rising input costs.

There could also be an alternative explanation, which is that persistently high inflation expectations (at or above 7%), in spite of lower food inflation, have gradually fed into core-inflation through higher wage costs, especially in services activities where supply constraints are manifest. The process is slowly feeding on to itself—into a slow-moving spiral and independent of food inflation. If indeed such a process has taken over, the second-round impact on private sector house rents could well turn out to be significant. Thus, the threat of inflation moving up in the second half of 2018-19, rather than slowing, may be a real possibility.

Returning to the IMF’s findings, inflation in Asian countries carries significant upward risks in view of the recent spike in global oil and commodity prices. Should these risks materialise, they could aggravate India’s core-inflation and may well prove to be the bane of expectation management. Some MPC members had already flagged their concerns in the April meeting, although the policy statement chose to retain the neutral stance.

Then again, the RBI is yet to communicate adequately and clearly enough if low food inflation is structural or cyclical, or carries elements of both. It is to be hoped the MPC doesn’t oversubscribe to the narrative of the government’s supply management being the key factor in restraining food price inflation. Already, the government’s declaration to raise MSPs for some crops is hurting market sentiment. Any potential fiscal slippages could be further dampeners.

Given that some IT proponents had gone to town announcing its early success, the burden of retaining credibility and meeting the medium-term target of 4% falls squarely upon the MPC; that is also the stated, written objective in the amended RBI Act. The IMF’s report prescribes that the monetary policy response to commodity price shocks should be to accommodate first-round effects, but not second-round effects. India’s rising core-inflation could well indicate that room for the MPC to delay a hike in the policy rate is perhaps exhausted.

The author is a New Delhi based macroeconomist