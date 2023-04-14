scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

HAM all the way

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attempted to resurrect interest in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model for highway construction and announced its plan to award at least 8% or 500 km of the 6,500 km-targeted road development in FY23 through the BOT route, only 3% was achieved at the end of the financial year.

Written by Saikat Neogi
highway, highway sector
The BOT model accounted for 96% of all projects awarded in FY12, which fell to nil in FY21 as NHAI shifted to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) routes to plug the funding gap. (IE)

While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) attempted to resurrect interest in the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model for highway construction and announced its plan to award at least 8% or 500 km of the 6,500 km-targeted road development in FY23 through the BOT route, only 3% was achieved at the end of the financial year.

Also read: A new Asian order is emerging

In fact, the BOT model accounted for 96% of all projects awarded in FY12, which fell to nil in FY21 as NHAI shifted to the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) routes to plug the funding gap.

Also Read
More Stories on
Highways
NHAI

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-04-2023 at 04:30 IST

Stock Market