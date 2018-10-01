Gujarat’s proposed cap on Ola, Uber-like cab services will harm consumer

The Gujarat government is mulling over a proposal to limit the number of taxis for app-based aggregators like Uber, Ola, etc, to 20,000 each—only one licence will be issued to each aggregator and the number of cabs permitted under the licence will be capped at 20,000. Such capping seems to be a global trend. In August, after protests by drivers of the iconic yellow New York cabs, the city administration moved to cap the number of licences for app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Last week, a working group in the UK’s department for transport proposed capping the number of licences.

The complaints in most jurisdictions where such caps are being contemplated are that cab aggregators are increasing congestion and worsening air quality, and that “unfair” competitive practices pursued by them that impact traditional transport (taxis, autos, etc) operators. There are also concerns over safety of passengers because drivers are not vetted properly. However, the fact is app-based aggregators actually decongest roads and help the climate by offering shared-rides options. And, the complaint against increased competition is simply an invalid one—innovations have always disrupted the way business in done in a sector, and consumers have come off better for such innovations.

Capping the number of cabs that can operate on an Ola/Uber platform also does little for regulating passenger safety. In the interest of innovation and consumers, Gujarat would do well to relook the caps.