GST: FTA side-effects for drug access

The Donald Trump administration’s Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices and Reduce Out-of-Pocket Costs has highlighted “foreign governments free-riding off of American investment in innovations”. The blueprint’s focus is on “addressing price disparities in the international market”, particularly among the countries that are part of the OECD. It states that the “US consumer and taxpayer generally pay more for brand drugs than consumers and taxpayers in other OECD countries do”. In effect, it contends that other countries are not paying an appropriate share of the necessary R&D costs and are instead free riding off US consumers and taxpayers.

As is evident from the fate of the UN Declaration on TB, the barriers to access will grow because of many countries’ reluctance on adding new fronts of conflict with the US. Thus, even without a formal bilateral treaty, the new trade regime unleashed by the US is having its impact on access to medicines. Thanks to US pressure, the draft declaration has been stripped of any discussion on use of TRIPS flexibilities to control drug prices.

The US’s 2018 Special 301 report indicated that “use (of) all possible sources of leverage to encourage other countries to open their markets to US exports of goods and services, and providing adequate and effective protection and enforcement of US intellectual property (IP) rights” would be a top priority of the Trump regime.. The report puts Canada, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia and Russia on the Priority Watch List.

The US refrain on all these countries is that they have “inadequate” IP right protection and enforcement. The USTR action is in itself sufficient to erect barriers to access in the developed and developing countries. The US has been trying continuously to distance any reference to TRIPs flexibilities in all trade talk in the international fora. Against such a backdrop, new trade agreements like CPTPP, RCEP, CETA, EU-Japan are taking shape.

Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)

The signatories have agreed to suspend several IP obligations negotiated earlier under the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). However, there are measures which would have a profound impact on the access to medicines:

* Patent linkage: The patentee will be notified of anyone seeking to rely on that drug’s clinical trial data prior to granting marketing approval. The agreement provides for the adoption of a system that precludes the issuance of marketing approval to a third person, unless consented to by the patent-holder.

* Border measures: Empowering competent authorities to initiate border measures with respect to goods in transit that are suspected of being counterfeit trademark goods or pirated copyright goods.

* IP: Enabling private investors to have the right to use the Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanism to interpret the IP chapter of the CPTPP and the TRIPs agreement.

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

* Patent term restoration: The RCEP text seeks to redefine the protection period as 20 years from the date of marketing approval. The TRIPs agreement grants protection of 20 years from the patent filing date. Thus, RCEP proposal could end up granting patent monopoly for more than 30 years.

* Data exclusivity: The RCEP seeks inclusion of the data exclusivity provision over and above patent term restoration. This would extend the monopoly for innovators and delay the launch of generics.

* TRIPs plus enforcement: It provides for disproportionate damages and includes any measure of value (lost profits, sales) that the right holder may provide to the judicial authority. It creates an obligation on an alleged infringer to provide information about the origin and distribution network of the infringing goods, putting onerous responsibility on a legitimate generic manufacturer.

* Border measures: Border measures empower customs authorities to seize goods suspected of infringing patent or trademarks, without the need for a complaint by the rights holder. The TRIPs agreement empowers competent judicial authorities, and not customs officials, in such cases and also provides for exceptions in case of goods in transit.

* IP : The RCEP agreement may include IP as an asset in its investment chapter. It will enable private investors to use the ISDS mechanism to interpret the IP chapter in RCEP as well as the TRIPs agreement. There is no such provision in the TRIPs agreement.

Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)

* Patent term restoration/extension: CETA requires the parties to provide a period of sui generis protection to pharmaceutical patents to cover the period between the filing date of the patent application and the date on which the pharmaceutical product was granted authorisation to enter the market. This sui generis protection confers the same rights as conferred by the patent and is subject to the same limitations and obligations. It is essentially a patent term extension or restoration for some of the time lost between the filing date of the patent application and the date when the pharmaceutical product was granted market authorisation. Though the agreement prescribes certain limitations and exceptions, this provision will allow extended period of patent protection, denying access to affordable generics.

* Patent linkage: CETA provides a “patent linkage” mechanism. Thus, marketing authorisation for a generic version is linked to the patent status, thereby denying access to affordable generics.

* Protection of undisclosed test data: The agreement provides 6-8 years of protection against generic entry. The only exception is obtaining approval/ authorisation from the originator of the data, which rarely works. This clearly goes much beyond TRIPs agreement and could delay entry of generics beyond expiry of patent.

* Border measures: The CETA provides for suspension or detainment of goods in transit on mere suspicion of infringement of some form of IPRs. This could be done suo motu by the “competent authorities” or on a request of the right holder.

EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement

* Extension of the period of protection for a patent: The agreement provides for “compensatory term of protection” to cover the time taken for marketing authorization. The compensatory term being limited by statute to five years, the extension will deny entry of generic by the extended protection period.

* Border measures: A provision very similar to the CETA ensures suspension or detainment of goods in transit on mere suspicion of infringement of an IPR. This could be done suo motu by the “competent authorities” or on a request of the right holder.

Other Recent Developments

Among other developments that would have major bearing on the access to medicines are the outcomes of EU-Mexico negotiations and the NAFTA renegotiation. The EU-Mexico agreement seems to suggest that it will have “high standards of protection and enforcement beyond TRIPs rules”. It has identified three areas, namely, patent term extension, data exclusivity, and protection of plants. These would have significant impact not only on the access to medicines for the people of Mexico, but also the US citizens as many manufacturing plants servicing the US market are located in Mexico and will be governed by the provisions of the EU-Mexico treaty. The agreement also envisages empowering the customs authorities for targeting alleged IPR infringements. The other major development relates to NAFTA. At the time of writing this article, the Mexican secretary of trade with his negotiating team was in Washington DC. The outgoing Mexican president Pena Nieto is keen to strike a deal with the US on NAFTA. It is noteworthy that the USTR is negotiating the NAFTA bilaterally with Mexico, leaving Canada on the sidelines. Any further concession by Mexico would leave Canada in a tight spot.

It thus appears that going forward, patients may have to wait longer for access to affordable generics. The new trade agreements will delay access to generics. In addition, they would result in higher health expenditure of both the developed and the developing countries. This would be a misfortune for the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. An industry that saves lives of people will unwittingly provide further fodder to the civil society, health activists and the governments to tarnish its image.

