Grounded by Covid-19

By Satyendra Pandey

As airlines grapple with the corona crisis and push for a bailout, airline planning departments are already running models to analyse how planes can be profitably put back in the air. The outcomes, though, are not too great. For low-cost airlines that now fly eight out of every ten passengers and rely on volumes, quick turnarounds on the ground, leased assets, high aircraft utilisation, crew-efficiency and ancillary revenue, the model is at odds with anticipated policy changes.

These are likely to force airline planners and strategists to rethink the low-cost carrier (LCC) model. Much uncertainty remains, but items can be planned. Key amongst these are sanitation, security procedures and social distancing. Ironically, these pose a considerable challenge. Not in terms of cost, but as regards to time and revenue impact.

The current LCC model relies on short-ground times referred to as quick turnarounds. This helps airlines maximise the use of their most expensive and core asset: the aircraft. At $50 million per unit, it is imperative to drive as much productive utilisation as possible. This is achieved by ensuring a high flight time, enabled by keeping the plane for less time on the ground. Quick turnarounds also maximise labour efficiency and amortise costs driving down unit economics.

Whether it is having ground crew’s ready to clean the aircraft as soon as it arrives; catering food at the beginning of the day; ensuring no delays in enplaning and deplaning passengers (think of the last time you were on the bus even though passengers were deplaning) or having flight-plans pre-loaded into flight management computers, each element adds to efficiency. Add to this a sanitation measure, and the ground time effectively goes up.

What increased time on the ground means is that an aircraft that is flying 12-14 hours a day with a first flight at 5:00 AM and 30 minutes on the ground in between flights (45 min for certain airports), now, can only do to 10 hours or less. This revenue loss has to be made up by higher prices. But, higher prices act as a deterrent for demand, which is already depressed.

If that wasn’t bad enough, one also has to look at the broader travel experience. Travel, for the most part, is driven by convention, cost and convenience. And, for the most part, as long as the costs were low, travellers justified the convenience of air-travel. The inconvenience of airport security—the most stressful part of the travelling experience—was overlooked because the price of air-tickets made for a compelling proposition. Sadly, airport security is likely to get even more cumbersome.

While measures are still being debated it can be assumed that wait times will increase, and the requirement to get to the airport early will be enhanced. As such, the convenience of low-cost travel is likely to see an impact. Further, security costs are paid for by the passenger by levies such as the passenger security fees, and the passenger facilitation charge. These are likely to go up and, in turn, will further impact the cost of travel.

For low-cost carriers that rely on low-fares and make money by transporting large volumes, the security measures and their impact will be detrimental to the low-cost demand. And, mitigation measures are few and far between.

Finally, the government has already come up with guidelines for airlines that will be allowed to fly as the lockdown restrictions are lifted. These currently include keeping the middle seat empty and keeping the last three rows of the aircraft unoccupied. Put together these reduce the capacity (number of seats that can be occupied) by up to 40%.

Thus, on a 180 seat aircraft with six seats to each row, only 27 rows with four seats each can be occupied. The airline now has to recover its cost of operations from 108 passengers as opposed to the usual volume of 150-160 passengers, and the only way to do this is via higher ticket prices. Throw in the price sensitivity of air-travel demand, and airline planners are left wanting for solutions. Social distancing will also impact the ability to buy food and products onboard. While for passengers, this may be quite bearable, for airlines, this will be another large hit to revenues.

Air travel demand is likely to be depressed. Gradually as confidence builds (or declines) depending on reports and reactions, incremental measures will be accepted. LCC model will not only require tweaking, but a transformation to enable profitability.

The author is the former head of strategy at GoAir. Views are personal