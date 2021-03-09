Greennovation! Decarbonisation of economies is the only way forward

Given the intensity and frequency of unusual weather and climatic phenomena that the world has been encountering for the past few years, all countries need to make a concerted effort to accelerate decarbonisation of economies. (Representative image)

Most countries realise future growth lies in powering innovation across sectors. While the Indian government announced an increase in R&D expenditure in its Budget for the coming fiscal, China, last week, at a conference, unveiled the draft of its 14th national five-year plan, which envisages a 7% increase in R&D expenditure every year for the next five year.

The plan marries well with the country’s ongoing shift from being an exporter of low-tech goods to a high-tech manufacturing and digital economy. In fact, China has been leading the world in terms of the adoption of robotics as well—for perspective, India has just a sixth of China’s robot workforce. The impetus to new-age tech, via the national plan, is expected to push Chinese R&D spending to 2.8% of its GDP and bring it on a par with the Western world. In comparison, India spends only 0.65% of its GDP on R&D.

However, as per a report by Science, there is a big disappointment that overhangs the latest Chinese push to innovation. While technology is certainly a way to counter environmental change and move towards emission targets under the Paris accord, China has set modest targets of a 20% increase in no-fossil energy consumption and a 18% decrease in carbon emissions per unit of GDP.

This needs to be accelerated not just for China, but across the world. And, if the current innovation plan doesn’t have a strong renewables, carbon-sequestering technology focus, whether such boost can be beneficial or not (given digital companies are starting to have a large carbon footprint) remains a big question. Given the intensity and frequency of unusual weather and climatic phenomena that the world has been encountering for the past few years, all countries need to make a concerted effort to accelerate decarbonisation of economies.